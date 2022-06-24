Affirmations in Ferndale hosting telethon

Joan Malachowski Brandt did more than just put another brick in the walls at the Pine Knob Music Theatre. She painted performer names there. It’s been nearly four decades since the retired art teacher’s work has been seen by concert goers at Pine Knob, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer. From 1972-83 Brandt’s paintings of the artists’ names adorned the walls on either side of a tunnel that bisected the lawn area — some, such as Chicago, Queen and Engelbert Humperdinck, using familiar logos, others created by Brandt herself. Until it was filled in during the early ’80s the walkway was a major part of the Pine Knob experience, “a special focal point for concert goers and a backdrop for pictures,” according to George Stanley White, who worked at Pine Knob between 1973-’87 supervising the usher staff and as director of community relations.

