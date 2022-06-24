ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

Affirmations in Ferndale hosting telethon

By Mike McConnell
The Oakland Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, the largest such center in the state, is set to host its third streaming annual Pride Telethon on Saturday. Streaming live from noon to 4 p.m. on Facebook Live, YouTube and Vimeo, the telethon is set to feature live entertainment, surprise guest appearances and an Affirmations...





 

