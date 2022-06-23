Could we see a national title rematch between Gonzaga and North Carolina? | Locked on Zags

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest brings a multitude of injuries towards competitors as weather conditions can vary year to year during the event. At the moment medical staff are seeing just over half of the injuries they saw in 2019. The total number of patients that have been treated at Hoopfest are over 950, compared to 2019 when almost 1,800 patients were seen for tournament related industries.

