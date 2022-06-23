Could we see a national title rematch between Gonzaga and North Carolina? | Locked on Zags

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest's elite women's bracket this year was lacking in teams. When they wanted to add another squad, they knew exactly who to call: Gonzaga assistant coach and Mead alum Stacy Clinesmith. "They called and said, ‘Hey, get a team together.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ So I went...
Hoopfest weekend has been a Spokane tradition for more than 30 years, and there are still plenty of people that are still playing that competed in 1990. One of those players is a Spokane basketball legend, who is still taking the young generations to school on the court. Hooptown USA...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hoopfest is not the only event going on this weekend around the Inland Northwest, the Coeur d'Alene Half Ironman took place this morning as well. Athletes from around the globe traveled to compete in the race that make up 70.3 miles of swimming, biking and running.
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Along with the return of Hoopfest in Spokane came the return of IRONMAN 70.3 in Coeur d’Alene on Sunday. Thousands of participants competed in the half-triathlon. In 2021, athletes had to complete a 140-mile course that consisted of running, swimming and biking. The...
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — There are so many winners in the Inland Northwest this weekend, both on and off the court. With teams still competing in Hoopfest in Spokane, the winners of IRONMAN 70.3 were recently announced. IRONMAN returned to Coeur d’Alene on Sunday, as thousands of people competed in the 140-mile half triathlon that consisted of biking, swimming and...
With their rebound victory, Hoopfest team Lactose Tolerant hopes to milk the opportunity and tempt a sponsorship from Darigold. When asked whether they were too hot in in their cowhides, teammates suggested, "How 'bout a cool glass of milk?" while downing a serving of dairy. An iconic sponsorship pitch, to be sure!
SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest made its return to the streets of Spokane on Saturday!. Hoopers gathered from across the country to compete in the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world. Share your experience at Hoopfest with us! Send us your photos from Hoopfest and we might put you...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Hoopfest brings a multitude of injuries towards competitors as weather conditions can vary year to year during the event. At the moment medical staff are seeing just over half of the injuries they saw in 2019. The total number of patients that have been treated at Hoopfest are over 950, compared to 2019 when almost 1,800 patients were seen for tournament related industries.
Eastern Washington University president, Sheri McMahan, undertook the #FoodBucketChallenge to help Northwest Harvest feed food insecure families. She missed, but it's still a win in our eyes, with $10 going to the nonprofit's mission!. President McMahan made a bold challenge of ALL current EWU students and alumni! Well, Eagles, good...
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you thought it was warm today, tomorrow is going to blow that away. Monday will be the hottest day of the year thus far and the first time many of us will have felt 90-degree heat in a long time. Spokane, Coeur d’Alene and surrounding towns...
Two Washington lawmakers expressed outrage Sunday and Monday over findings that a flawed computer system has harmed scores of veterans since the Department of Veterans Affairs began piloting it in the Inland Northwest in October 2020. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., issued scathing statements after...
SPOKANE, Wash. — With an unusual start to the summer, the Inland Northwest is now starting to feel familiar seasonal temperatures. While Western Washington is currently in a heat advisory, the Eastern side of the state is warming up this afternoon and will peak up to 91 degrees on Monday.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Chicken-N-Mo is celebrating 30 years as a restaurant in Spokane!. The restaurant is continuing to serve up a taste of the South in the Inland Northwest at 414 W. Sprague Ave. Bob and Teresa Hemphill are the duo behind the business — and they’re inviting the...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was not surprising to Planned Parenthood. “We’ve been preparing for this decision. It doesn’t make it any less sad, devastating, cruel. When you read the decision, it is absolutely draconian and dehumanizing,” said Paul Dillion, Vice President of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North...
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — A 9-year-old girl named Lily Kryzhanivskyy who was viciously mauled and badly injured by a cougar north of Spokane and needed 400 stitches, was declared the “Bravest Girl on Earth” by the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office. Recently, Lily was invited to go...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Advocates rallied Friday evening, angry and disappointed that the highest court in the nation stripped abortion rights at the federal level. It’s now up to the states to decide and about half will restrict access. Protesters Friday were afraid of what would happen next. “My...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police say John Reigh Hoff killed a young girl more than 60 years ago, and now Hoff's daughter is working with that girl's family to make sure she is never forgotten. The disappearance and death of Candy Rogers was the oldest cold case in the state...
SPOKANE, Wa. — A Hoopfest they won’t forget. People are saying that after watching their longtime friend nearly die on the court. A player in the senior division went into sudden cardiac arrest after playing on Saturday. That man has a 2nd shot at life, thanks to strangers who were in the right place at the right time.
SPOKANE, Wash.– Early on Friday morning, all of the planets in our solar system visible to the naked eye will line up in order over the Inland Northwest. Each planet spent the past month moving into position for the alignment period this week, and the morning of June 24th is your best chance to see them all.
