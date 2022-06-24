ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shocking moment woman confronts flasher perv following her and pleasuring himself as she runs through park

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FOOTAGE shows the shocking moment a woman confronted a flasher who was allegedly pleasuring himself in a park.

The woman, known as Trinity, claimed she was being followed by a man while she was running in Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qM6gP_0gL8Qwcj00
A jogger has claimed a flasher was allegedly pleasuring himself in the park Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3xr3_0gL8Qwcj00
The man ran away as the woman confronted her Credit: TikTok

She alleged he started pleasuring himself as he began to get close to her.

Trinity claimed he hid behind a tree when she got her phone out.

The jogger, who is out of breath, asks the hooded man: “Why are you hiding? Why are you hiding you little f**k?”

Footage shows him walking around the tree before he runs away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49q567_0gL8Qwcj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KfMU_0gL8Qwcj00

She follows him and shouts: “That’s right run. Run you little s**t.”

The man is seen darting off into the distance before Trinity breaks down in tears.

She is heard sobbing uncontrollably following the alleged incident.

The TikToker later shared an image where she appeared to be talking to an officer, who is noting information down.

Dozens of social media users have shown sympathy toward the woman.

One said: “I am so sorry this happened to you. We all really need to learn how to protect ourselves in situations like this. It’s getting scary out there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ojmcg_0gL8Qwcj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OP0Va_0gL8Qwcj00

While another commented: “Terrifying and traumatizing. I’m so glad you’re ok.”

And, a third social media user said: “I just want to give you a hug – as someone with a little sister. Your crying broke my heart.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qUjJ_0gL8Qwcj00
A TikToker known as Trinity claimed she was being followed while jogging Credit: TikTok

Comments / 114

Pamela
3d ago

what she needs to do is take a marshall arts class and learn how to defend herself. usually attackers don't expect you to be able to defend yourself. I had a guy walk up behind me and grab me but my deceased husband taught me a few moves and before he knew what hit him was flipped on his back on the ground in front of me. that's when I got out some perfume ( only thing I could find) and sprayed him in the face. police arrived and arrested him. no one else has ever bothered me.

Reply(8)
24
Jacquelyn Lopez
3d ago

first of all 7 miles? who are you kidding. second you made a video with text to up load for views. you don't need proof with that type of complaint. this didn't "bother" you. you are wanting attention

Reply(5)
21
left
2d ago

I don't believe she jogged 7 miles over the course of her life...she is as believable as Amber Heard and Joe Biden

Reply(2)
21
Related
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Uvalde mother who was cuffed trying to save kids claims she’s now being harassed by police

A mom who was handcuffed after she attempted to rescue her children from a school shooting in Uvalde last month says that she’s now being harassed by local police.On 24 May, after a teenage gunman opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom and brutally slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, Angeli Rose Gomez made her way down to Robb Elementary School in a valiant effort to save her own two sons, who were still trapped indoors, from the massacre that was unfolding behind the Texas school’s doors.However, when she attempted to broach the police line, she was told to stand...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Trinity#Tiktoker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

My son’s bravely decided to stop cancer treatment – he’s not afraid of dying but I’m terrified to live without him

WHEN drag queen Eddie Adams was diagnosed with a brain tumour, he never expected the treatment would prove even worse than the disease. But Eddie, now 33, who strode the stage in high heels as Eddie OK Adams and appeared in a pilot episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, suffered such severe sickness and fatigue from chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he eventually chose to stop the treatment.
CANCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
539K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy