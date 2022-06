Chip, a wild Assateague Island horse, was removed from a Maryland tourist attraction last month by the National Park Service and is now living in a huge and loving sanctuary. Chip is now settling in at the Black Beauty Ranch, which is a part of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Delegate’s Pride, also known as Chip, is 13 years old and is finally getting the space that he deserves. He is now quarantined on his four-acre pasture, and once he clears the mandatory isolation period, he will move to a 1,000-acre pasture to join hundreds of other rescued equines living their happily-ever-after at Black Beauty Ranch.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO