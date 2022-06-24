Mason Greenwood: Police issue update after Man Utd striker’s rape & GBH arrest

MASON Greenwood will remain on bail following his rape arrest, police confirmed today.

The Man Utd striker, 20, is still waiting to discover his fate after he was held on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill.

Mason Greenwood's bail has been extended

Greenwood was originally due to answer his bail on April 30 but the decision was pushed back pending a court hearing.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that hearing took place yesterday and that Greenwood will remain on bail.

A statement said: "Following a hearing yesterday (Thursday 23 June 2022), a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill on Sunday 30 January 2022 remains on bail.

"As the outcome of bail reviews does not impact the progression of investigations, Greater Manchester Police will not be providing any further updates in relation to this case until the suspect is charged or released facing no further action."

Greenwood spent three nights in custody after police swooped on his home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, in January.

He was bailed on February 2 and has been keeping a relatively low profile since.

The striker remains suspended by Utd but still receives his £75,000-a-week salary pending the outcome of any criminal proceedings.

The club were previously forced to release a statement confirming there has been no change to Greenwood’s status.

Utd initially said it did “not condone violence of any kind,” but later suspended Greenwood after cops launched a probe.

But some eagle-eyed fans discovered the player was still visible on the club’s website – leading to speculation he could be reinstated.

The statement from Utd read: “There has been no change whatsoever in Mason’s status.

“We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January.

“This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc.

“However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds.”

RAPE ARREST

Greenwood has been removed from FIFA 22 and dropped by sponsors Nike in the wake of the allegations.

Football Manager 2022 has also confirmed he will not feature after their recent winter update.

All merchandise bearing the No11’s name has been axed from the official Utd site and teammates have unfollowed him on Instagram.

Greenwood’s promising domestic and international career is now in jeopardy after his arrest.

The rising star has impressed on the pitch this season – scoring five goals in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

He joined the team aged just six and rose through the ranks to land himself a regular spot on the first team.

In 2019, he became the youngest footballer to play for Utd in the Champions League when he took to the pitch aged 17.

Greenwood has made 129 appearances in total for the Red Devils and netted 35 goals.

In 2020, England manager Gareth Southgate gave the striker his first cap when Greenwood came off the bench in a 1-0 win against Iceland.