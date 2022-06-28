ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nike, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Adidas + More React to Supreme Court Move to Overturn Roe v. Wade

By Shoshy Ciment and Katie Abel
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Brands and retailers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday morning, though many big fashion names have remained silent so far.

The ruling, which had been expected since a leaked opinion surfaced in early May, eliminates protections for abortions after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half of the 50 states.

Levi Strauss & Co., which previously announced benefits to help employees cover the cost of traveling to obtain an abortion, said on Friday that it remains committed to supporting its employees as well as reproductive health organizations.

“We stand strongly against any actions that hinder the health and well-being of our employees, which means opposing any steps to restrict access to the full range of reproductive health care, including abortion,” Levi Strauss & Co said. “Protection of reproductive rights is a critical business issue impacting our workforce, our economy, and progress toward gender and racial equity. Given what is at stake, business leaders need to make their voices heard and act to protect the health and well-being of our employees.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement on LinkedIn that Dick’s will provide up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees to travel to the nearest location to receive access to an abortion if their states restrict it. Employees, spouses and dependents are eligible for this benefit.

“We at Dick’s Sporting Goods are prepared to ensure that all of our teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which they live,” Hobart said.

Nike, one of the largest retailers in the U.S., said it would cover travel and lodging expenses when services aren’t readily available. Gap Inc. said that any employee covered under its health care plans can access those benefits in any state, even if they travel to do so.

“At a recent employee event, we shared with our teams the wide range of mental health and family planning benefits we offer—because we know it is important to support our employees, regardless of whether, how or when they decide to start a family,” Gap said in a statement.

Nordstrom leaders Erik and Pete Nordstrom said in an internal memo that the company’s benefit plan would be expanded to include legal access to abortion, no matter where employees live. “We believe of creating a culture of inclusion, transparency and equity,” the Nordstroms said.

Under Armour and LVMH said that they would cover travel to get access to health services in another state if needed. For U.S. employees enrolled its in medical plan, Adidas announced it will cover up to $10,000 in travel and lodging for employees to access abortion services.

J. Crew said in a statement that it will “use whatever lawful means possible to assist associates who need special travel to access healthcare.”

This week, Crocs Inc. made a commitment to its U.S. employees by providing appropriate healthcare access, including covering transportation expenses and out-of-pocket costs up to $4,000 should they need to travel out of state for reproductive care.

“We strongly support our employees’ rights to make the healthcare choices that are best for them and their families,” Crocs said in a statement on LinkedIn. “We are firmly committed to ensuring our healthcare benefits reflect this, including our belief that everyone should have access to safe and affordable reproductive care.”

Amazon previously told staff that it will pay up to $4,000 in company travel expenses annually to help pay for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions, Reuters reported. This benefit applies to all U.S. employees enrolled in Premera or Aetna health plans and if a procedure is not available within 100 miles.

Yelp, which employs close to 200 employees in Texas, announced in April that it would reimburse travel for employees and spouses who must venture out of state to get an abortion.

“Overturning Roe v. Wade will jeopardize the human rights of millions of women who stand to lose the liberty to make decisions over their own bodies,” Yelp said in a statement prior to Friday’s rulings. “This goes against the will of the vast majority of Americans who agree that decisions around reproductive care should be made by women and their doctors. Therefore Congress must codify these rights into law. In the meantime, more companies will need to step up to safeguard their employees, and provide equal access to the health services they need no matter where they live.”

Patagonia also said it covers abortion care for U.S. employees on its healthcare plans.

“Caring for employees extends beyond basic health insurance, so we take a more holistic approach to coverage and support overall wellness to which every human has a right,” Patagonia said in a statement on LinkedIn. “That means offering employees the dignity of access to reproductive health care. It means supporting employees’ choices around if or when they have a child.”

Tory Burch, a longtime activist, was one of the few top industry leaders to condemn the decision in a letter to employees.

Other vocal industry leaders have included Allbirds co-founders Joey Zwillinger and Tim Brown, who issued a joint statement saying, “Over half our country will wake up with fewer rights than the day before, or even decades ago. This feels counter to the progress for equity and self-autonomy we expect and demand.” Allbirds is offering to pay travel costs for employees and a companion, and will cover any child care needed.

PacSun co-CEOs Alfred Chang and Mike Relich also spoke against the Supreme Court decision in a letter to employees posted on LinkedIn . The leaders said that in addition to updating company benefits to cover travel costs for benefit holders, PacSun also made an extra donation to GirlUp, to support the nonprofit’s mission to “educate women and girls about their agency and bodily autonomy as part of the full range of rights to which they’re entitled.”

And Francesca’s CEO Andrew Clarke expressed his dismay in a statement on LinkedIn . “Today I am filled with a profound sense of loss and disappointment in the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade,” he wrote, adding that the company is working with its health partners to find ways to support access to reproductive care.

Today, Balenciaga released a statement that said it would also cover travel costs for U.S. who live in states the restrict abortions.

Variety reported that Disney, Netflix, Paramount and Comcast also said they would cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions.

Kenneth Cole, the New York-based designer and longtime activis t, wrote on Instagram: “I can’t believe we still have to protest this shit.”

Lindsey Vonn, the Olympic athlete-turned-designer , wrote in Instagram stories: “Today is a sad day. I am so deeply disappointed in our justice system.”

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch said in a post, “Aid and Abet Abortion.”

H&M has also joined the list of companies covering travel and transportation expenses for employees living in states where abortion is prohibited.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Footwear News

