ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Grant Shapps urges workers to call off Saturday action as chaos looms

By Maroosha Muzaffar,Thomas Kingsley,Eleanor Sly and Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsElW_0gL7Nckp00

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has called on striking rail workers to call off the third walkout of the week scheduled for Saturday as weekend travel chaos looms.

Posting on Twitter this afternoon, he said: “The RMT ’s unwarranted strikes haven’t caused the mass overcrowding on buses or heavy congestion on our roads some feared.

“But the Union is damaging the lives of everyday hardworking people that they claim to represent.

“They should call off Saturday’s strike now.”

Passengers have been warned to “only travel by train if necessary”, with only a fifth of services set to run and half of lines closed as 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union walk out over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

This week’s strikes are unlikely to be the end of the disruption, however, with an announcement that another union – the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) – will vote on industrial action throughout the summer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rail chaos continues as workers stage third 24-hour strike in a week

Train services will be crippled again on Saturday because of another 24-hour strike by thousands of workers in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are walking out for the third time this week, with little sign of a breakthrough to the deadlocked row.Only a fifth of services will run and half of lines will be closed, with operators telling passengers they should only travel by train if necessary and to check their journey in advance.Many seaside resorts will have no services on Saturday, including Bournemouth, Dorset; Blackpool, Lancashire; Margate, Kent;...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strikes: Union boss urges government to 'tone down rhetoric'

The RMT union has urged the government to "tone down the rhetoric", as travel disruption continues on the third day of rail strikes. Its general secretary Mick Lynch called on Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to engage in talks. Mr Shapps has accused the union of "damaging people's lives". Rail passengers...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

More rail strikes due this week amid pay, jobs and conditions dispute

More rail strikes will be held this week in worsening disputes over issues including pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the drivers’ union Aslef on the Croydon Tramlink will strike on Tuesday and Wednesday over pay.The walkout follows three days of strike action last week on the railways and a 24-hour stoppage on London Underground which crippled services.Aslef said FirstGroup, the company which operates Tramlink on behalf of Transport for London, has offered tram drivers a 3% pay rise.Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on Croydon Tramlink and London Underground, said: “This would mean a real terms wage cut for people already struggling...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

GMB Union officer says airline worker was 'dragged over counter by customer'

National Officer of the GMB Union, Nadine Houghton, told Sky News that on Monday (June 27th) an airline worker in Birmingham airport was 'dragged' over the counter by a disgruntled customer. She also revealed that staff have received homophobic abuse and been spat at by angry travellers. Airports across the country have faced staff shortages, which have led to airlines cancelling flights, excessive amounts of lost luggage and frustrated passengers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union
BBC

Birmingham Airport chief executive gets 49% pay rise

The chief executive of Birmingham Airport's pay has risen by 49% pay rise, it has emerged, angering trade unions. Nick Barton's annual wage increased from £399,000 to £595,000 last year. It came after large-scale job cuts in the sector in the wake of the pandemic. Jane Nellist, president...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Tui passengers endure ‘nightmare’ 30-hour delay after flight returns to Manchester airport

Holidaymakers have described a “nightmare” experience with Tui after their flight took off following a 15-hour delay, before having to turn back to Manchester airport again due to a technical issue.Passengers were due to depart at 6.10am on 24 June for an all-inclusive Tui holiday to Dalaman, Turkey.By the time the repeatedly delayed service took off, it was 9pm – 15 hours later than scheduled.But the drama continued, when an hour into the flight it was forced to return to Manchester again due to what Tui has called a “technical issue”.Some passengers claimed to have smelled smoke onboard, reports the...
WORLD
BBC

Nottingham MP donates £2K to help striking railway workers

A Labour MP has donated £2,000 of her salary to support rail workers who are on strike. Nadia Whittome, the MP for Nottingham East, said the money was to help those who were "standing up for themselves". She joined strikers outside Nottingham Station on Thursday and is due to...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

RMT boss Mick Lynch says ‘there is a long way to go’ on rail strike talks as walkouts continue

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said “there’s a long way to go yet” in rail company talks, because proposals would be “very difficult to take on board” for rail workers.A third day of walkouts is taking place on Saturday, with an estimated 80 per cent of rail services not running and no sign of an end to the dispute. Mr Lynch said of the talks with rail bosses: “They’ve given us a lot of detail about what they want from what they might call the new modern railway. What we don’t know is how our members are going to...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Now firefighters and postal workers threaten to join barristers, NHS staff, railway workers and teachers in Summer of Discontent walkouts – as militant unions' pay demands are revealed in FULL

Britain is spiralling further towards a national strike today after firefighters threatened to walk out in what would be their first industrial action for approaching 20 years. More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers also started voting this morning on whether to strike in a dispute over pay in action that...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Rail delays in Cambridgeshire caused by cable theft

The theft of signalling cables has caused delays on the main London-Scotland railway line. About 200m (660ft) of cable is "missing" from the line between Huntingdon and Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, Network Rail said. Thameslink and Great Northern services were subject to cancellation or delay and trains between the north of...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

'We're not privileged, we are the poor persons of the justice system': Tearful barrister breaks down on picket line in Manchester as fellow lawyers walkout of the Old Bailey in demand of 15% pay rise... despite 'average sector earnings of up to £64,000'

Tearful barristers have joined the picket line today as they become the latest workers to walk out in Britain's summer of discontent and strike in a dispute over legal aid funding. The lawyers taking action follow a vote from BT workers, which could spark 'tremendous disruption' for millions working from...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Tram services in south London hit by drivers' strike

Commuters in south London are facing severe disruption as tram drivers have gone on strike over pay. Transport for London (TfL) says no trams are running from Wimbledon to Beckenham Junction and Elmers End. Extra buses will be running in areas along the route, but are expected to be busier...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Royal Mail workers to vote on strike over pay

More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers will begin voting on Tuesday over whether to go on strike over pay. Ballot papers will be dispatched to the Communication Workers Union (CWU) members, with the result on 19 July. If workers back action, the CWU says it could amount to the biggest...
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

'Let's channel our inner MICK LYNCH': GPs vote for industrial action over NHS contract forcing them to see patients on Saturdays and weekday evenings... just 24hrs after medics warned of striking for a 30% pay rise

GPs have voted in favour of taking industrial action over a NHS contract that forces them to offer appointments on Saturdays and up until 8pm on weekdays. Members of the British Medical Association (BMA), who met in Brighton today, asked their union to formally 'organise opposition' to the deal, including 'industrial action if necessary'.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

718K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy