Texas A&M has added to their 2023 recruiting class today as Katy Paetow linebacker Daymion Sanford‍ has announced his verbal commitment to the Aggies via Twitter. There may not be a more “stock-up” player in the state right now. Sanford has been raking in offers from some of the top programs in the country since the summer began, and that’s mainly due to the ridiculous testing numbers he was pumping out at the camps he was attending.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO