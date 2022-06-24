ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a single Instagram photo led a prominent rapper to be arrested for breach of his bail – with a devil emoji allegedly failing to save him

By Ashley Nickel
 3 days ago

An alleged Alameddine gang member and rapper has been arrested after allegedly hiding the face of a man he was banned from seeing with a devil emoji in a photo shared to Instagram.

Ali Younes, 25, who also goes by the name Ay Huncho, was arrested at a home in Parramatta, in Sydney's west in the early hours of Friday for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Detectives found the photo from May 20 on Younes' Instagram that they allege show him standing with an organised crime figure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19w7e6_0gL7GRfp00
Alleged Alameddine gang member and rapper Ali Younes (above), who also goes by the name Ay Huncho, was released after allegedly breaching his bail conditions a second time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9Kop_0gL7GRfp00
Younes was arrested on Friday after detectives found a photo (above) on his Instagram from May 20 that allegedly shows him with another crime associate, whose face is hidden by a devil-emoji (left)

The Instagram post shows Younes standing with nine other men, including one whose face is hidden by a purple devil-face emoji.

He captioned the photo: 'Home of the not so brave. I been shooting a video here for the past two hours. Where y'all at?'

Police alleged Younes broke the conditions of his bail by being in the company of the alleged gang member and arrested him at 12.45am on Friday.

He faced Parramatta Local Court later that day where his lawyer Abdul Saddik successfully argued the hidden man's identity could not be proven, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Younes was again granted bail by the magistrate.

It was the third time he was granted bail since he was charged with a string of offences last year.

Younes is currently on bail for charges of affray, recklessly causing grievous bodily harm in company and assault with intent to participate in the activity of a criminal group following an alleged altercation at a boxing match in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkeu8_0gL7GRfp00
Younes (above) was released on bail with a $50,000 bond on February 22 following an alleged brawl at a boxing event in November last year

He was one of four alleged Alameddine gang associates police targeted during a crackdown on the crime gang's network late last year.

Police allege Younes is a high-ranking member of the Alameddine gang, which has been involved in seven assassinations in 18 months.

Younes surrendered himself to police in December and was released on bail with a $50,000 bond on February 22.

He was accused of breaching his bail conditions just 48 hours after his release after police alleged they found him inside the car of an Alameddine associate that was subject to a random breath test.

He was released on bail again after his lawyer Mr Saddik argued the man accompanying Younes was not a member of the Alameddines.

Younes was due to face court on Friday.

The Hip Hop Show on Triple J, the ABC's youth radio station, was recently slammed after it played Younes' latest track Most Wanted and promoted it on its Instagram page.

His song featured an intro showing media coverage of the rapper followed by the song's title Most Wanted. Lyrics in the song liken gangland struggle to the war in Ukraine.

The rapper at the time posted a shout out to Triple J 'for standing up for the culture at all cost' on his Instagram story.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

