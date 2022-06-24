ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Paul McCartney, 80, will play a secret Glastonbury set on Friday before headlining the Pyramid Stage - with £25 tickets selling out in under an hour

He is set to headline the legendary Glastonbury festival's Pyramid Stage to a 200,000 strong audience on Saturday evening.

But Sir Paul McCartney will play an intimate warm-up show for the people of Frome in Somerset a day earlier.

The Beatles legend, 80, had tickets for the once-in-a-lifetime gig made available on a first-come, first-served basis, with fans invited to queue up at the Cheese and Grain venue to purchase a ticket for just £25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqEW1_0gL74cFd00
Sell-out! Sir Paul McCartney, 80, will play a secret Glastonbury set on Friday before headlining the Pyramid Stage this weekend  (pictured earlier this month)

Within an hour of throwing open the doors at 5pm on Thursday they'd sold out with the set promising to be 'an afternoon full of wonderful surprises'.

The 800-seat venue is a not-for-profit establishment which hosts live entertainment, markets and fayres for the local community

On the venue's website, it was announced: 'In 24 hours time from now Paul McCartney will be performing live, here in Frome, at the Cheese and Grain.

'What an incredible opportunity to watch Paul warm up for his Glastonbury headlining performance this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c61JJ_0gL74cFd00
Get your tickets: The Beatles legend, 80, had tickets for the once-in-a-lifetime gig made available on a first-come, first-served basis, with fans invited to queue up at the Cheese and Grain venue to purchase a ticket for just £25

Before adding: 'What an amazing treat … we are told this won't be his normal set either so should be an afternoon full of wonderful surprises'.

Over the years, the tiny venue has paid host to huge acts, include Foo Fighters, Fatboy Slim and Robert Plant.

Sir Paul is set to make history as the oldest solo headliner of Glastonbury when he closes the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday night.

The Let it Be hitmaker last played the world-famous music festival in 2004 and was due to perform in 2020 for Glastonbury's 50th anniversary, before the event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a68KN_0gL74cFd00
Fans: Fans queued outside the small venue in hopes of bagging a ticket to see the Beatles legend 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXyGT_0gL74cFd00
History: Sir Paul is set to make history as the oldest solo headliner of Glastonbury when he closes the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday night (pictured earlier this month)

During his main show on Saturday the music legend is set to virtually reunite with his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon.

Paul is reportedly preparing to 'virtual duet' with John, who was shot and killed in 1980, as part of a tribute.

A source close to Paul said: 'He is tinkering around with the setlist but it looks like he will do a virtual duet with John Lennon.

'There is some footage of Lennon singing I've Got a Feeling, from Let It Be, which Paul puts up on the big screen, and then he turns around and sings to him.

'John's vocal has been isolated in the footage and it is stunning.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKrST_0gL74cFd00
Amazing: During his main show on Saturday the music legend is set to virtually reunite with his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon  (Paul McCartney and John Lennon)

The source went on to explain that the Hey Jude hitmaker has been duetting with John on recent tour dates in the US and may also be tempted to perform a John Lennon classic as he brings a Ukrainian flag onto the stage at Glastonbury in support of the war-torn country.

The insider told the Daily Mail: 'He has been doing that on recent dates in America and it is likely that he will bring that to Glastonbury.

'Paul may well be moved to add Give Peace A Chance to his set list, and that he will run onto the stage for his encore carrying the Ukrainian flag.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Woc3K_0gL74cFd00
Incredible: Paul is reportedly preparing to 'virtual duet' with John, who was shot and killed in 1980, as part of a tribute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oedb6_0gL74cFd00
Exciting: A source close to Paul said: 'He is tinkering around with the setlist but it looks like he will do a virtual duet with John Lennon'

Although the two men fell out poisonously during the break-up of the Beatles, they had rebuilt their friendship by the time of John's shocking death, which left Paul grief-stricken.

The Lennon and McCartney families are on very friendly terms these days, with Julian and Sean Lennon — John's sons by wives Cynthia and Yoko — joining Stella McCartney for a party after the premiere of the documentary series Get Back last year.

Paul will take to the Pyramid Stage as part of the final day of the festival on Sunday next week and will join pop star Bille Eilish in the lineup, as well as Motown songstress Diana Ross who is set to fill the Legends slot.

The Rolling Stones will be performing their British Summertime Gig in Hyde Park at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yJ1K_0gL74cFd00
Exciting! Beatles legend Sir Paul will provide the highlight of the Glastonbury festival and has been finalising a stunning set

