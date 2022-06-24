ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developers are accused of 'shocking disrespect' towards Welsh language and culture after four-bedroom holiday home on Anglesey called 'Gwel-yr-Wyddfa' is renamed 'Sandy Retreat'

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A holiday home company has been met with fury after changing a Welsh language name to 'Sandy Retreat'.

Developers boasted that they 'renamed' a holiday home from the Welsh language to a quaint English name on the island of Anglesey.

The title was previously called Gwel-yr-Wyddfa - which translates roughly as 'Snowdon View'. Mount Snowdon, known as Wyddfa in Welsh, overlooks the area.

They said: 'We've renamed our Gwel-yr-Wyddfa property!

'It is now known as 9 Sandy Retreat – available for 8 guests, pet friendly, and in the beautiful village of Llanfaelog. Ready to book your stay?'

Anglesey Homes has re named its Gwel-yr-Wfddfa property which overlooks Mount Snowdon in North Wales. The firm changed the name to the more English friendly Sandy Retreat
The decision was slammed by local Plaid Cymru Welsh Senedd member Rhun ap Iorwerth who called it 'shocking disrespect'
The title was previously called Gwel-yr-Wyddfa - which translates roughly as 'Snowdon View'. Mount Snowdon, known as Wyddfa in Welsh, overlooks the area
Mount Snowdon, pictured, is known as Wfddfa in the Welsh language. The Anglesey area has a large number of Welsh language speakers

But the decision was slammed by local Plaid Cymru Welsh Senedd member Rhun ap Iorwerth who called it 'shocking disrespect'.

He tweeted the company saying: 'Hi Anglesey Homes. Perhaps you could explain what's happening here.

'This is a property at 9 Gwel yr Wyddfa, which you've now changed to 9 Sandy Retreat, yes? Is erasing the Welsh language/culture a part of your business plan?'

Outraged locals took to social media to protest. Sion Meredith said: 'Why change the name, and boast about it too? It's wrong, but also shortsighted.

'More and more discerning tourists take an interest in Welsh. Our language and culture is a distinctive that attracts them to Wales. How about doing the right thing? Reverse your decision.'

Lowri Llewelyn commented: 'Extremely disrespectful to the Welsh community who live here year-round – yet another developer prioritising those who descend on 'the island' for just a few weeks in summer.'

Outraged locals took to social media to protest. Sion Meredith said: 'Why change the name, and boast about it too? It's wrong, but also shortsighted'
Richard Martin wrote: 'Embarrassing folks. This isn't a good idea, it's a bad idea'

Richard Martin wrote: 'Embarrassing folks. This isn't a good idea, it's a bad idea.'

Angharad Walters said: 'Not a good look folks.'

Lisa Parry added: 'I genuinely don't get why you'd do this. The disrespect aside, a lot of English people I know are now refusing to book cottages in Wales with English names because they assume they've been changed and they hate it too.

'We were going to book with you soon. And now we won't.'

The detached home was described on the firm's website as: 'A newly built property on a new estate, just outside Rhosneigr on the Isle of Anglesey, is 9 Gwel-y-Wyddfa, a detached and contemporary property, ideal for a family or large group wanting to explore Anglesey's coastline.'

The company has previously sparked controversy in North Wales for appearing to market properties for second-home owners rather than local people.

Anglesey Homes said the owners of the home decided to add the name before it was rented out.

A spokesman said: 'The owners of the property have independently decided to attach a plaque to their house, 'Sandy Retreat',' it added.

'They feel their house is a retreat to them - as an owner they are entitled, like anyone else, to put a plaque on their property,' Anglesey Homes said in a statement.

'But this does not have any effect on the address of the development and road which is proudly named and will remain named Gwel Yr Wyddfa.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

