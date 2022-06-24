ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINA blame lifeguards' slow reactions to rescue US synchronised swimmer after she fainted on rules STOPPING them - and plan to tear up the rulebook at the Swimming World Championships

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) have reportedly launched a review of their rules and regulations after it was revealed that lifeguards were prevented from being able to immediately assist a US synchronised swimmer after she had passed out.

Anita Alvarez had fainted after completing her routine at the World Championships in Budapest, falling unconscious and sinking to the bottom of the pool.

Only the quick intervention of her coach Andrea Fuentes saved her as she was first on the scene to dive in as motionless lifeguards failed to react.

Fuentes claimed she had motioned to the lifeguards to help but claims they did not see her.

However, it has been revealed that the lifeguards' slow reaction times were due to them being unable to dive into the pool until they had been given a signal by the competition's referee.

'According to the regulations, (the lifeguards) can only jump into the pool after receiving a signal from the body of referees,' sports cardiologist Bela Merkely, who is part of FINA's Sport Medicine Committee, was quoted by Marca.

He explained the reasoning behind the rule was 'in case of a possible misunderstanding.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150UpB_0gL6ix5A00
Anita Alvarez is rescued by her heroic coach Andrea Fuentes after losing consciousness and sinking to the bottom of the pool at the World Championships in Budapest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7fN4_0gL6ix5A00
Alvarez lies at the bottom of the pool in the Budapest World Championships after fainting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snpKr_0gL6ix5A00
Alvarez's coach Andrea Fuentes said she leaped in because 'the lifeguards weren't doing it'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9pWs_0gL6ix5A00
Another swimmer jumped in to help Fuentes after she got Alvarez's head above the water

Merkely added: 'After the coach jumped into the pool, the lifeguards, seeing the situation, no longer waited for the signal from the judges and intervened.'

Fuentes said Alvarez 'was not breathing' when she reached her but was revived and checked for signs of damage after the terrifying incident.

Alvarez has described 'not feeling too great' before she fainted but is still keen on competing in the team final on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIGrG_0gL6ix5A00
It is not known what caused Alvarez to faint but synchronised swimmers often have to hold their breath for a long time underwater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzK9E_0gL6ix5A00
Her coach and another swimmer helped recover her poolside for further medical assistance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzI2D_0gL6ix5A00
Members of the US swim team watching the event were seen shouting as they watched on in horror as Alvarez fainted in the pool at the end of her routine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igHzr_0gL6ix5A00
Dramatic footage shows the moment Anita Alvarez was pulled unconscious from the bottom of a pool in Budapest while competing in the World Championships on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122gf5_0gL6ix5A00
Fuentes said in a post that doctors had checked all of Alvarez's vital signs and she 'feels good' after the scare in the pool

Alvarez's name is down on the team sheet to compete in the team free final alongside seven US swimmers - but that does not necessarily mean she will take part.

Shortly after her team posted an Instagram update saying she had recovered, the swimmer was seen back among her team-mates enjoying a meal.

She told NBC Nightly News over her ordeal: 'I mean I say this all the time to her and to other people, [I'm] just so grateful to have her as a coach.

'When I found out she was coming to be our coach, it was like, I didn't believe it.' On the incident, she said: 'I remember feeling like it was a really great performance.

'Like, my best one by far and not only just how I performed but just that I was actually enjoying it and really living in the moment too.

'So, because of that I feel really happy and really proud.

'And then at the very end, I do remember like the very last arm I did, I gave like, it's such a simple small arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEAs9_0gL6ix5A00
This is the second time Alvarez has fainted in a pool during a competition, with Fuentes again coming to her aid during the Olympics qualifying event in Barcelona (pictured)

'But I was like give everything until the very end and I did that and then I remember going down and just being like, kind of like, 'uh-oh, I don't feel too great.'

'And that's literally the last thing I remember actually.'

Amazingly, it is the second time Fuentes has saved the swimmer after she was filmed diving in and pulling her to safety when she fainted in the pool during an Olympics qualifying event in Barcelona last year.

Alvarez regained consciousness soon after being rescued from the Budapest pool, received immediate first aid and is reportedly recovering well.

Footage of Wednesday's event shows the US swim team celebrating as Alvarez finishes her solo routine before realising something is wrong and moments later, the 25-year-old is seen being dragged from the pool by Fuentes and a male lifeguard.

Fuentes later revealed Alvarez stopped breathing for 'at least two minutes' during the ordeal following her performance in the women's solo free event.

'I tried to wake her up. Well, I slapped her and opened her jaw. But the truth is that until after we got to the emergency room, she did not breathe for at least two minutes,' Fuentes said during a Spanish-language interview on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7Enf_0gL6ix5A00
It is the second time Anita Alvarez (left) has fainted in a pool during a competition, with Fuentes again coming to her aid during the Olympics qualifying event in Barcelona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVSmx_0gL6ix5A00
Last year 25-year-old Alvarez (right, in USA team kit) fainted during an Olympics qualifying event in Barcelona, where she was also rescued by Fuentes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIrVV_0gL6ix5A00
 Alvarez (pictured) regained consciousness soon after being rescued from the pool, received immediate first aid and is reportedly recovering well
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TJuz_0gL6ix5A00
Despite her ordeal, the 25-year-old was still keen to compete for USA in Friday's team final

