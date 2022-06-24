Aaron Naughton's headband is RIPPED OFF during feisty clash with Hawthorn as Bulldogs storm past the Hawks to keep their season alive at Marvel Stadium

After running the Hawks ragged for the best part of two quarters, James Sicily had enough of Bulldogs rival Aaron Naughton, ripping the full forward's headband off during feisty scenes in Melbourne.

In a crunch clash between the two AFL sides vying for a place in the eight, Luke Beveridge's side surged into a 41-point three-quarter time lead, with Naughton posing real problems for the Hawks backline.

And as Naughton booted another ball into the forward 50 ahead of Sicily, the Hawthorn man had enough of his rival, yanking at his jumper as tempers flared at Marvel Stadium.

Aaron Naughton saw his headband ripped off during a scuffle with Hawthorn on Friday

The Bulldogs full forward saw his jumper ripped after a shoving match in the third quarter

Plenty of players from both sides piled in for a shoving contest with Naughton's jumper torn amid the bust up before Sicily tugged at the big man's headband.

Sicily was involved in another altercation moments before the final siren, engaging in a back-and-forth with Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli despite being noticeable smaller than the Brownlow medalist.

A midfield masterclass from Tom Liberatore helped power the Western Bulldogs to a 42-point thumping of Hawthorn and boosted their AFL finals hopes.

The Bulldogs triumphed 19.11 (125) to 12.11 (83) to move back into the top eight with an 8-6 record. In doing so, they leapfrogged four rival teams into sixth spot, though each of those have a game in hand.

Liberatore's numbers were impressive - 30 disposals, 16 contested possessions, 11 clearances, eight tackles, one goal - and his influence around the contest was undeniable.

The Bulldogs trailed by 26 points midway through the second term when the tenacious midfielder injected himself into the contest, negating Ned Reeves' ruck dominance and turning the tide.

Sicily later took on Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli despite the big size difference

In one of several inspirational acts, Liberatore won a tough ground ball against Changkuoth Jiath on the wing and dished out a handpass to start a possession chain that led to a goal.

The deficit was erased before half-time and the Dogs went on with the job after the main break, booting 6.4 to 0.4 in the third term amid a run of 13 consecutive goals.

Rhylee West kicked 3.3 and had three goal assists, while Jack Macrae (31 disposals, six clearances), Josh Dunkley (27, four) and Marcus Bontempelli (26, seven) were influential alongside Liberatore in the middle.

The Bulldogs had the last laugh, seeing off their rivals in a 42-point victory in Melbourne

Bulldogs star Tom Liberatore dazzled in midfield and was named man of the match

The only downside for the Bulldogs was Ed Richards being substituted out under concussion protocols after he was crunched by Mitch Lewis in a marking contest.

Fresh off signing a new four-year contract, Lewis starred in the Hawks' lively opening.

They led 20-0 after just 10 minutes through goals to Lewis (two) and Moore, who took a courageous mark in the goal square for his first major and wrong-footed Tim O'Brien to set up his teammate's second.

Lewis finished with four goals and Luke Breust three in a side that was well beaten, while James Worpel (25 disposals, seven clearances) fought on in the middle.