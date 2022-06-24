ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Storm

Aaron Naughton's headband is RIPPED OFF during feisty clash with Hawthorn as Bulldogs storm past the Hawks to keep their season alive at Marvel Stadium

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

After running the Hawks ragged for the best part of two quarters, James Sicily had enough of Bulldogs rival Aaron Naughton, ripping the full forward's headband off during feisty scenes in Melbourne.

In a crunch clash between the two AFL sides vying for a place in the eight, Luke Beveridge's side surged into a 41-point three-quarter time lead, with Naughton posing real problems for the Hawks backline.

And as Naughton booted another ball into the forward 50 ahead of Sicily, the Hawthorn man had enough of his rival, yanking at his jumper as tempers flared at Marvel Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRN7z_0gL6iPGa00
Aaron Naughton saw his headband ripped off during a scuffle with Hawthorn on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLKYv_0gL6iPGa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDDsS_0gL6iPGa00
The Bulldogs full forward saw his jumper ripped after a shoving match in the third quarter

Plenty of players from both sides piled in for a shoving contest with Naughton's jumper torn amid the bust up before Sicily tugged at the big man's headband.

Sicily was involved in another altercation moments before the final siren, engaging in a back-and-forth with Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli despite being noticeable smaller than the Brownlow medalist.

A midfield masterclass from Tom Liberatore helped power the Western Bulldogs to a 42-point thumping of Hawthorn and boosted their AFL finals hopes.

The Bulldogs triumphed 19.11 (125) to 12.11 (83) to move back into the top eight with an 8-6 record. In doing so, they leapfrogged four rival teams into sixth spot, though each of those have a game in hand.

Liberatore's numbers were impressive - 30 disposals, 16 contested possessions, 11 clearances, eight tackles, one goal - and his influence around the contest was undeniable.

The Bulldogs trailed by 26 points midway through the second term when the tenacious midfielder injected himself into the contest, negating Ned Reeves' ruck dominance and turning the tide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHsoa_0gL6iPGa00
Sicily later took on Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli despite the big size difference

In one of several inspirational acts, Liberatore won a tough ground ball against Changkuoth Jiath on the wing and dished out a handpass to start a possession chain that led to a goal.

The deficit was erased before half-time and the Dogs went on with the job after the main break, booting 6.4 to 0.4 in the third term amid a run of 13 consecutive goals.

Rhylee West kicked 3.3 and had three goal assists, while Jack Macrae (31 disposals, six clearances), Josh Dunkley (27, four) and Marcus Bontempelli (26, seven) were influential alongside Liberatore in the middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NpmQ_0gL6iPGa00
The Bulldogs had the last laugh, seeing off their rivals in a 42-point victory in Melbourne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fH3Nq_0gL6iPGa00
Bulldogs star Tom Liberatore dazzled in midfield and was named man of the match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h64Bk_0gL6iPGa00

The only downside for the Bulldogs was Ed Richards being substituted out under concussion protocols after he was crunched by Mitch Lewis in a marking contest.

Fresh off signing a new four-year contract, Lewis starred in the Hawks' lively opening.

They led 20-0 after just 10 minutes through goals to Lewis (two) and Moore, who took a courageous mark in the goal square for his first major and wrong-footed Tim O'Brien to set up his teammate's second.

Lewis finished with four goals and Luke Breust three in a side that was well beaten, while James Worpel (25 disposals, seven clearances) fought on in the middle.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Hawthorn#Marvel Comics#Rugby#Sports#The Western Bulldogs
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Naughton
Person
Luke Breust
Person
Luke Beveridge
Person
James Worpel
Person
James Storm
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

441K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy