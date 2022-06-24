ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf's pariahs on the rebel Saudi tour are hit by ANOTHER ban as the DP World Tour kick them out of next week's Scottish Open - and fine the players £100,000 each in a small dent to their inflated pay packets

By Dmcontent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

When the statement came yesterday detailing the disciplinary punishments handed out by the DP World Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV rebels, it was clear it had a lawyer’s fingerprints all over it.

In comparison to the indefinite bans handed out by the PGA Tour, it read like a light rap on the knuckles. Strip away the legal niceties, however, and in practice there will not be that much difference between the two tours.

The bald statement detailed a well-trailed ban from the showpiece Genesis Scottish Open, to be staged before the 150th Open next month, for any tour member who competed at the inaugural LIV event at St Albans.

There will also be a £100,000 fine for rebels such as Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter, with the money partly distributed back into DP prize funds. On legal advice the statement goes on to say ‘participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions’. In reality, there’s no ‘may’ about it.

My understanding is that all those who pitch up at the second LIV event in Oregon next week will be subject to further suspensions from multiple DP World tournaments and rapidly escalating fines, and so it will continue so long as they retain their membership.

‘The players who competed at Centurion wilfully broke the rules they signed that are there to govern and protect the tour,’ said CEO Keith Pelley. ‘They have disrespected the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of the game for the past half-century. Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the tour, and our response is fair and proportionate.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIcce_0gL6hC4a00
The DP have fined golfers who competed in the LIV Golf series £100,000 apiece
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjN1d_0gL6hC4a00
The likes of Ian Poulter (pictured), Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia all took part in the event

Pelley refused to be drawn on what it all means for the future of those players regarding the Ryder Cup next year. Again, it’s possible to read between the lines. Most of the rebels have signed multi-year deals with LIV, so there’s no way they will be allowed anywhere near the Ryder Cup. In any case, how could they be while LIV members such as Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau are banned from representing America? You can’t have bans in place for one side and not the other.

Perhaps, players and future captains like Westwood, Garcia and Poulter are waiting to see if their home tour follows their lead and accepts a mammoth offer from LIV. There has been no shortage of speculation on that front, and Pelley did little to dampen it in a three-minute video on the tour’s website featuring what might be seen as a classic bit of mixed messaging.

On the one hand, when asked directly about contact with LIV, he spoke of ‘lots of fiction’ flying about and reiterated the strategic alliance they have with the PGA Tour. On the other, his final words were: ‘We will always do our best for our players and members, and that means prize funds and playing opportunities.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12RJFL_0gL6hC4a00
The DP Tour (chief executive Keith Pelley pictured) have also banned players from some events

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Another PGA Tour Star Is Reportedly Leaving

Another PGA Tour star is reportedly set to leave for LIV Golf. According to reports, PGA Tour star Matthew Wolff is set to leave for the Saudi-backed tour. Wolff has been one of the best up-and-coming golfers on the PGA Tour. This is another blow for the PGA Tour, though...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia announces he will change LIV Golf team name and logo

LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia has revealed he is already planning on changing his team’s name and logo ahead of the second $25m event in Portland. When Phil Mickelson first faced the media after announcing his intentions to continue with the Saudi-backed series, he did so with a subtle joke that pretty much flew under the radar.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Saudi
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The PGA Tour's Big Announcement

The PGA Tour and the DP Tour had a big announcement on Tuesday afternoon. Per Dan Rapaport, both tours are going to announce a joint venture partnership that will run for the next 10+ years. The PGA Tour was able to have good relations with the DP Tour, despite the...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen's reaction to finishing fourth at the Travelers was pretty amazing

Stanford All-American Michael Thorbjorsen promised to be a nice side story on Sunday at the Travelers Championship, no matter how he finished. The 20-year-old from Wellesley, Mass., had local ties to the tournament, having grown up 90 minutes away from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. He was playing on a sponsor’s exemption, continuing the tournament’s tradition of inviting young up-and-comers to take some early swings on tour. And he started the day six strokes off the lead, close enough to keep the dream of becoming the first amateur winner on the PGA Tour in 31 years alive.
CROMWELL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

Every stage of the 109th Tour de France airs live among NBC, USA and Peacock. All NBC and USA coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Daily coverage starts with pre-race shows. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar bids to join Chris Froome as three-peat Tour de France champions in...
CYCLING
Golf Digest

Two drills to get your chips closer to the hole

Ever wonder why the majority of your chips never reach the hole? It’s most likely because you’re trying to help the ball in the air instead of hitting slightly down on it. The instinct to lift the ball can cause you to flip your wrists at impact, like a scooping motion. When that happens, the ball rolls up the clubface adding loft to the shot, reducing spin and inevitably keeping the ball from reaching its destination.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Why Serena Williams REALLY had black stickers on her face: Tennis ace is using muscle-healing tape popularised by Cristiano Ronaldo and Tiger Woods for chronic sinusitis to relieve 'pressure, congestion and pain' (but there's NO proof it works)

Serena Williams returned to Grand Slam tennis for the first time in a year yesterday at Wimbledon — but it wasn't just her shock first-round exit that got fans talking. The ace was seen sporting black 'stickers' on her face, which had many questioning if they were symbolic or a ploy to put her opponent off.
TENNIS
Golf Digest

Which course has the greatest set of par 3s in the world?

Par 3s are to golf courses what aces are to games of chance, periodic game stoppers that, if situated properly, inspire apprehension, hope and mild heart palpitations. They can represent the most profound moments of a round—think of the 15th and 16th at Cypress Point, or the island-green 17th at TPC Sawgrass—or be ordinary low cards that have little impact. Most decent designs have at least one prime par 3, maybe two if they are lucky, but their power compounds when multiplied by three or four.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Brentford reignite their interest in Keane Lewis-Potter by launching a £20MILLION bid for the Hull City forward... with the Bees prepared to smash their transfer record to land the 21-year-old

Brentford have reportedly submitted a £20million offer for Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter as Thomas Frank looks to strengthen his attack ahead of next season. Keane-Potter had a standout season in the Championship last term, scoring 12 league goals for the Tigers. This earned him a hat-trick of awards...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lucy Bronze to miss England Women's final friendly before the start of Euro 2022 after 'feeling unwell' upon arrival in Switzerland as boss Sarina Wiegman sweats on her fitness for Austria clash... but defender tested negative for Covid-19

Lucy Bronze will miss England’s final warm-up game for Euro 2022 after ‘feeling unwell’ on arrival in Switzerland. The defender has tested negative for Covid-19 but will continue to be monitored by medical staff. She will travel back to the UK today as a precautionary measure. It...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic brushes aside Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets to reach Wimbledon third round - as the top-seed Serb aims for his fourth successive title at SW19

The rain cleared, the roof opened over Centre Court and, over the next two hours, some of those pesky cobwebs lingering around Novak Djokovic blew away, too. This was more like it from the defending champion. Having stumbled into round two over four tricky sets against Soon-woo Kwon, Djokovic dispatched...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

446K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy