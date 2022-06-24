Anthony Joshua is ‘better than what he’s been showing’, claims John Fury as he reveals he will back Brit against Usyk

TYSON FURY'S father John has backed Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk and insists he is "better than what you’re seeing".

Tyson's dad praised Joshua ahead of his title rematch with Usyk on August 20 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia and believes he has the tools to reach great heights.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set face off in a title rematch Credit: Getty

Tyson Fury's dad John backs Anthony Joshua ahead of the fight with Oleksandr Usyk Credit: Getty

AJ will look to reclaim the WBA 'super', WBO and IBF titles after losing them to his Ukrainian rival in September.

John told Pro Boxing Fans: “I just want AJ to achieve.

“Because for my money now he’s underachieved, because he’s better than what you’re seeing.

"He just needs the right people around him. I’ll always have time for AJ. He’s given us some great nights, he’s ducked nobody, he’s fought them all.

“Whoever they’ve put in front of AJ, give him credit he’s fought them. Yes, OK he’s lost, but he’s boxed hasn’t he.

"So, give the kid credit, he’s still only a very young man and I do believe with his size and strength and a bit more oil in his can and a bit more brain used, he can win his title for the third time and then who knows?

"You might get the big GK [Gypsy King] back! But, good luck to Anthony, he’s a nice kid.”

Tyson, though, apparently disagrees with his dad as he is not as confident that Joshua can dethrone Usyk.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

The Gypsy King recently claimed The Cat is "too good of a boxer" for his fellow British star.

Tyson previously said: "I don't think AJ has got the ability to pressurise him for 12 rounds, drag him into a dog fight and knock him out.

"You have to be an elite, special human being for that and I don't think Joshua possesses that will to win to do that.

"He's happy to come second place, he's too easily happy to come second position. If you're willingly settled for second, say no more.”