ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua is ‘better than what he’s been showing’, claims John Fury as he reveals he will back Brit against Usyk

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFQna_0gL6gO8900

TYSON FURY'S father John has backed Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk and insists he is "better than what you’re seeing".

Tyson's dad praised Joshua ahead of his title rematch with Usyk on August 20 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia and believes he has the tools to reach great heights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCoZX_0gL6gO8900
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set face off in a title rematch Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAwtU_0gL6gO8900
Tyson Fury's dad John backs Anthony Joshua ahead of the fight with Oleksandr Usyk Credit: Getty

AJ will look to reclaim the WBA 'super', WBO and IBF titles after losing them to his Ukrainian rival in September.

John told Pro Boxing Fans: “I just want AJ to achieve.

“Because for my money now he’s underachieved, because he’s better than what you’re seeing.

"He just needs the right people around him. I’ll always have time for AJ. He’s given us some great nights, he’s ducked nobody, he’s fought them all.

“Whoever they’ve put in front of AJ, give him credit he’s fought them. Yes, OK he’s lost, but he’s boxed hasn’t he.

"So, give the kid credit, he’s still only a very young man and I do believe with his size and strength and a bit more oil in his can and a bit more brain used, he can win his title for the third time and then who knows?

"You might get the big GK [Gypsy King] back! But, good luck to Anthony, he’s a nice kid.”

Tyson, though, apparently disagrees with his dad as he is not as confident that Joshua can dethrone Usyk.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

The Gypsy King recently claimed The Cat is "too good of a boxer" for his fellow British star.

Tyson previously said: "I don't think AJ has got the ability to pressurise him for 12 rounds, drag him into a dog fight and knock him out.

"You have to be an elite, special human being for that and I don't think Joshua possesses that will to win to do that.

"He's happy to come second place, he's too easily happy to come second position. If you're willingly settled for second, say no more.”

Comments / 1

Related
MMAmania.com

Tyson Fury agrees to seven-figure bet with Jake Paul: ‘You will need that $1 million for dental work’

Tyson Fury has agreed to sweeten the pot for his brother Tommy’s boxing bout against Jake Paul on Aug. 6, 2022. Paul and Fury were going back-and-forth regarding a big money bet on the results of the fight. Fury initially proposed $100,000. Paul countered with $3 million. Now, Tyson Fury has agreed to put up $1 million ... if “The Problem Child” has the money available to put into escrow.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Performs Eminem’s Lose Yourself, Shayna Baszler Tells Ronda Rousey She Can’t Get Involved In Natalya Match, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights

– Alexa Bliss joined her husband Ryan Cabrera at Powell Festival, where she performed Eminem’s Lose Yourself on stage. – WWE shared a clip of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey talking ahead of last night’s Smackdown. Baszler tells her friend that she cannot get involved in her match with Natalya at Money in the Bank because Natalya is her tag partner.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
John Fury
Person
Tyson Fury
Boxing Scene

Golovkin Says He Probably Won’t Fight Canelo For 4th Time If He Wins: "It’s Too Expensive"

Gennadiy Golovkin is a lucrative gem unearthed by HBO who eventually moved to DAZN once the premium cable network threw in the towel on boxing in 2018. Golovkin signed a six-fight, three-year deal with DAZN in March 2019 that was guaranteed to pay the knockout artist at least eight figures a fight and up to $100 million overall. Golovkin’s package also included company equity in DAZN and guaranteed dates to stage GGG Promotions shows on the OTT network – events of which have been few and far between.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wba#Wbo#Pro Boxing Fans#Bonus 50 Free#British
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez says Dmitriy Bivol rematch will be at 175

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez has confirmed that “If” he fights Dmitry Bivol again, it’ll be at 175 because he doesn’t want to deal with the excuses that could come afterward. To be sure, the backlash Canelo would receive in using his A-side popularity to force...
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
Boxing Scene

Sulaiman Wants Rival Mandatories To Box-Off To Face Unified Champions

Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC president, says that rival governing bodies should match their mandatory contenders against each other in order to make it more straightforward for undisputed and unified champions keep hold of multiple titles. It might not have garnered much appreciation for the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF, but...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Tyson Fury accepts $1m bet with Jake Paul – here’s all the details

Tyson Fury has accepted a $1m bet with Jake Paul that Tommy Fury will be triumphant when the two fighters take to the ring. Tommy Fury and Jake Paul were initially supposed to take to the ring in December of last year. However, after the British fighter broke a rib during training camp, the fight was cancelled and Tyron Woodley stepped in.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Artur Beterbiev, Canelo, Spence-Crawford, Rodriguez, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Artur Beterbiev's knockout of Joe Smith, Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, Beterbiev vs. Bivol, Bam Rodriguez and his worth as a fighter, and more. Greetings Bread. Happy Juneteenth!. I'm really looking forward to the Errol...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
540K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy