Man United cut ties with Ralf Rangnick 'because Erik ten Hag DIDN'T want to work with him in a consultancy role' with the new boss 'refusing a face-to-face meeting with his predecessor and only granting him a phone call'

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag played a pivotal role in the club severing ties with Ralf Rangnick at the end of last season.

Ten Hag was not willing to work alongside Rangnick in his proposed consultancy role at the club which he was due to take up at the end of the season, according to ESPN.

Reports also suggest that Rangnick had expected to have a detailed face-to-face meeting over the club's future with the Dutchman, but ten Hag was only willing to grant him a phone call.

Erik ten Hag was not willing to work alongside Ralf Rangnick in his proposed consultancy role

Rangnick only won 11 out of 29 matches

The relationship between the German and ten Hag began on a frosty footing, after the Dutchman was unwilling to have a face-to-face meeting on his arrival at United.

Club bosses then began to cut their ties with Rangnick after consulting with ten Hag, bringing an end to the new Austrian manager's disastrous term in Manchester 'by mutual consent'.

A United statement confirmed Rangnick's exit two weeks after the end of the season, saying: 'We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months.

'By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

'We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.'

The German struggled to get consistent performances out of United during his spell

And reports suggest that club bosses were growing 'increasingly exasperated' with Rangnick's comment in press conferences, where he revealed some failings of the club's recruitment in the January transfer window.

He told reporters that the club failed to land 'Julian Alvarez, Luis Diaz and Dusan Vlahovic' who were all on his wish-list, and admitted openly that the club needed at least '10 signings' to be competitive next season.

The German, who has had spells at RB Leipzig, Schalke and Hoffenheim, took over at United in November but lead them to their worst ever points tally in a Premier League season, finishing on just 58 points.

He won only 11 of his 29 matches in charge, and although Rangnick's appointment was never made on the merits of his managerial abilities, the club will have been sorely disappointed in the number of limp performances.

Ten Hag is targeting a number of Ajax players, both former and current, for this window

They also reportedly requested that Rangnick sign a non-disclosure agreement following his exit from Old Trafford, and he will now focus all his efforts on his job as manager of the Austrian national team.