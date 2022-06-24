ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has his bail EXTENDED with the player set to discover if he will be charged for rape and assaulted allegations in the next three months

By Stewart Whittingham For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Mason Greenwood is expected to discover in the next three months if he will be charged over allegations that he raped, sexually assaulted and threatened to kill an 18-year-old student.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Friday that the Manchester United star’s bail was extended at a private hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The next bail hearing is scheduled for early September, but the Crown Prosecution Service are set to make a decision before then over whether to charge Greenwood or drop the investigation altogether.

Greenwood, 20, remains under suspension by United and will not be allowed to return to training at Carrington when most of the squad report for pre-season under Erik ten Hag on Monday.

The police investigation would have continued if bail conditions had been removed by the court, but GMP confirmed that the bail has been extended.

The 20-year-old footballer was arrested in January after images and videos were posted online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGVtD_0gL6faYy00
Mason Greenwood, 20, was arrested in January after a set of images and videos were posted online. He has now had his bail extended to an unspecified date while investigations continue

He was also later quizzed on suspicion of making threats to kill as he spent three nights in cells at a Greater Manchester police station.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail. This was first extended until mid-June and has now been extended.

However police did not specify when it would run out after yesterday's closed court hearing.

A GMP spokesperson said: 'As the outcome of bail reviews does not impact the progression of investigations, Greater Manchester Police will not be providing any further updates in relation to this case until the suspect is charged or released facing no further action.'

Rumours circulating on social media recently suggested that rather than being charged the striker might face no further police action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MS9kS_0gL6faYy00
Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court have extended Greenwood's police bail today

However the police investigation remains ongoing and Greenwood remains suspended by the Old Trafford club.

Police arrested Greenwood on 30 January after seeing a woman reporting claims of physical violence and sexual threats on social media.

Officers had arrived at Greenwood's £14,000-a-month mansion in Bowdon, Greater Manchester and were later seen questioning neighbours.

The England international was originally held on suspicion of raping and attacking a woman as he was grilled by detectives.

While in custody, he was re-arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill his alleged victim before he was released on bail.

Greenwood, an academy product originally from Bradford, West Yorks, later beefed up security at his home.

He brought in two private security guards to patrol the rented house and an expert installed a home CCTV system capable of recording from up to eight cameras.

The footballer was suspended from playing or training with Man United until further notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dtqlj_0gL6faYy00
Greenwood remains suspended from playing or training with his team, Manchester United

Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, and later terminated it, and Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Greenwood was spotted in public for the first time since his arrest in early April, driving a black Mercedes around Cheshire while wearing a Cartier balaclava.

He made his only appearance for England debut against Iceland in September 2020 but was then sent home for breaching Covid guidelines.

Greenwood, who has scored 22 goals in 83 appearances for United, has not played for his country since.

His last appearance for the club came in a 1-0 win against West Ham on 22 January.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Greenwood
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grim footage shows inside of New Hampshire apartment after cops tore it apart to search for missing Harmony Montgomery, 8, who vanished in 2019: Detectives ripped out floors, closet and removed fridge

Disturbing new footage shows how a New Hampshire apartment was ripped apart by police searching for a missing eight-year-old girl last seen alive in 2019. The FBI and New Hampshire State Police descended on the small, one-bedroom home on Union Street in Manchester on June 14 where Harmony Montgomery lived until she vanished. Cops say the chances of finding the youngster alive are 'slim'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Private Security#Violent Crime#Gmp#Greater Manchester Police
Daily Mail

101-year-old Nazi guard charged over the murder of 3,518 prisoners at WW2 camp where 'cruellest methods of extermination were invented' insists he 'did absolutely nothing'

A Nazi concentration camp guard, aged 101, charged with murdering thousands of prisoners during the Second World War insisted he did 'absolutely nothing' at his trial today. Josef Schuetz is the oldest person so far to face trial over Nazi war crimes committed during the Holocaust. At his trial in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The aspiring lawyer 'who wouldn't hurt a fly': Family's agony over why a 'stranger' ambushed and beat their 'bubbly' daughter, 35, to death as she walked to the London home where she cared for her elderly mother after a night out

The heartbroken relatives of a law graduate who was ambushed and beaten to death in an 'opportunist stranger attack' spoke of their anguish today. Zara Aleena, 35, died from severe head injuries after she was attacked in the street while walking home from a night out with friends in the early hours of Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Crawley Town facing further questions over treatment of John Yems after claim the FA told them not to report allegations of racist behaviour to the police is contradicted

Crawley Town are facing further questions over their treatment of John Yems after falsely claiming that the FA told them not to report allegations of racist behaviour by their former manager to the police. In a statement released last week Crawley claimed that their decision not to involve the police...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The FA sanction a full disciplinary hearing into the conduct of England's diversity consultant Edleen John after bullying allegations... with all options on the table after more claims were lodged

The Football Association have sanctioned a full disciplinary hearing into the conduct of the England team's diversity consultant Edleen John amid bullying allegations first revealed by Sportsmail. We can also disclose that at least three more FA employees have made claims against John, the governing body's director of international relations,...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Dean Henderson will have a medical with Nottingham Forest this week ahead of season-long loan from Manchester United with the England goalkeeper set to complete his move after returning from his honeymoon

Dean Henderson will have a medical at Nottingham Forest at the end of this week ahead of a season-long loan move from Manchester United. The England international goalkeeper has agreed terms to move to the City Ground and the deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, once the 25-year-old has returned from honeymoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Moment armed police swoop on two innocent black men in Liverpool after wrongly believing they were carrying gun as Labour MP accuses force of 'institutional racism' and 'profiling'

Police who swooped on two innocent black men in Liverpool have been accused of being 'institutionally racist'. Footage of the incident in Toxteth shows them being stopped by officers who aimed assault rifles directly at them. Merseyside Police say they had been called out to reports of a man carrying...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Brentford reignite their interest in Keane Lewis-Potter by launching a £20MILLION bid for the Hull City forward... with the Bees prepared to smash their transfer record to land the 21-year-old

Brentford have reportedly submitted a £20million offer for Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter as Thomas Frank looks to strengthen his attack ahead of next season. Keane-Potter had a standout season in the Championship last term, scoring 12 league goals for the Tigers. This earned him a hat-trick of awards...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Southampton are in negotiations to sign Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia for £10m - with the Saints looking to beat Leeds to the promising 18-year-old's signature

Manchester City prospect Romeo Lavia is in talks over a £10million move to Southampton. Sportsmail reported earlier this month that the highly rated 18-year-old Belgian was a target for a number of clubs, but notably Southampton and Leeds United. City were reluctant to let Lavia leave but will insert...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

446K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy