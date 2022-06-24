ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dramatic scenes as Bandidos bikie clubhouse is raided by cops who seize motorcycles, knives and club paraphernalia and arrest two members

By Max Aldred
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A Bandidos bikie gang clubhouse has been raided and torn down by police while two alleged members were dragged out of a home in handcuffs.

Heavily armed police smashed down the doors of two Leeton homes, in central NSW, on Thursday morning.

Two men, Michael Sohier, 45 and Jason James Bloomfield, 49, who police allege are members of the Bandidos gang were arrested at a home and nearby business.

A clubhouse of the gang's mid-state chapter was discovered in the shed of one of the properties.

Inside police seized motorbikes, club paraphernalia including shirts, patches and vests, knives, electronic devices and storage devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNsO4_0gL6elJA00
A yard full of assorted Bandidos paraphernalia was allegedly seized at a Leeton clubhouse located in the back shed of a home

The two men were charged with participate in a criminal group contribute criminal activity and demand property with menaces with intent to steal.

Later on Thursday, a 39-year-old man, Christopher Ingram, and a 37-year-old woman were also arrested and charged with the same offences.

All the items allegedly seized in the raids will be further examined in the coming days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AHxi_0gL6elJA00
Police used brute force and a battering ram to bring down the front doors of both Leeton homes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLPxz_0gL6elJA00
Two men were arrested as a result of the raids, alleged to be Bandidos bikies, Strike Force Yatama police are determined to stamp out gangs in New South Wales' south west
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEYs0_0gL6elJA00
Pristine, sparkling Harley Davidson sportsters (pictured) were loaded onto a truck as cops confiscated items allegedly related to Bandidos gang activities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410e9N_0gL6elJA00
Low street bikes with high bars and modified exhausts (pictured) were allegedly seized by police from the Leeton properties

The Murrumbidgee Police District established Strike Force Yatama to investigate the mid state chapter of the Bandidos in February.

The men arrested at the Leeton properties were granted bail at the Griffith Local Court on Friday and will reappear on July 22.

Ingram will face court on July 22 while the woman will appear on August 19.

Investigations are continuing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sytu3_0gL6elJA00
The flashy Harleys featured little Bandidos stickers (pictured), showing affiliation with the outlaw club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpKAD_0gL6elJA00
Police allegedly came across the gang paraphernalia (pictured) in the shed and confiscated club-related items

Comments / 88

clint
2d ago

What exactly is this club paraphernalia ? Did they take the silverware knifes or the forks and spoons too?

Reply(11)
16
XSoCal
2d ago

Big frickn deal. Some dangerous group, huh? Cracks me up. I grew up in the 60's and 70's in a coastal town in Southern California and we had Mongols, Hells Angeles, Iron Horsemen. All kinds come through on a coastal ride. Sometimes stop at the one local bikers bar. But nothing more than a speeding ticket or getting into a bar fight. Nothing major.

Reply(7)
5
WHAT THE HECK
1d ago

North ib America or England but, New South Wales is a southeastern Australian state

Reply
5
Related
Rolling Stone

Hellfire: The Uvalde Shooter Owned a Device That Makes AR-15s Even More Deadly

Click here to read the full article. The advertisement is slugged: “Unleashing ‘Hell-Fire.’” It pictures a gunman, wearing a skull mask with blacked out eyes, who unloads an AR-15 that is sending spent cartridges flying from its ejection port. The ad copy reads: “All you do is squeeze the trigger and shoot at rates up to 900 rpm” — or rounds per minute. The sales pitch is for a hellfire trigger device, a gun accessory that allows a semi-automatic rifle to fire at rates similar to machine gun. Although the physics behind the device are nearly identical to that of a bump-stock...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Idaho police officer’s chilling response to fatally shooting man in mental health crisis

An Idaho police deputy had a chilling response to fatally shooting a knife-wielding man, whose family had called for help as he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brittany Brokop shot Michael Trappett in Orafino, Idaho, on 31 January.“Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again," she told a colleague just minutes later, in a clip caught on bodycam footage. “Me too,” her colleague responded. “But we didn’t have a choice.”Brokop didn't lose her gun, and both officers returned to duty in May.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Michael Gove criticises Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s leadershipPolice officer rescues lost baby skunk in MinnesotaTrump mocks Biden falling off bike with fake video of him doing it
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
DOPE Quick Reads

Surviving Suspects of Cartel Shootout May Face Trafficking Charge for Death of Spider Monkey Wearing a Bulletproof Vest

In a bizarre report, Mexican officials have confirmed the authenticity of photos shown here from a shootout between police and speculated members of the Mexican cartel La Familia Michoacana depicting a small spider monkey, deceased and donning a bulletproof vest and diaper. The photograph quickly began circulating on social media, and authorities have confirmed the photographed animal was among several found dead following a shootout between police and suspected cartel members. [i]
TheDailyBeast

Walmart Shopper Who Couldn’t Return Item Threatens Mass Shooting: Sheriff

A South Carolina man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a local Walmart. Wayne Anthony Reiser Jr. allegedly hurled racial slurs via telephone and threatened to shoot employees and customers if he was unable to return an item. The scare prompted the store to close for the rest of the day as a precaution, and Reiser, 39, was sent to the county detention center. He faces a possible 25 years in prison if convicted of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Bandidos#Clubhouse#Strike Force Yatama#The Griffith Local Court
The Independent

Man on quad bike rams into police officer before driving away

Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment a PCSO was left injured after being run over by a man on a quad bike.The off-road Suzuki vehicle ploughed into the officer, from West Midlands Police, as he got out of his car to confront the rider in the Handsworth area of Birmingham on 10 June.He suffered an injured knee after being rammed before the driver made his escape down the road.The officer attempted to give chase on foot but was unable to catch the suspect.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Teens perform epic 1,000ft slam dunk from flying aircraftRail strikes: Birmingham New Street station deserted during rush hourHuge fire rips through Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in Birmingham
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta Subway shooting: Worker shot dead for ‘putting too much mayo on sandwich’

A Subway worker was shot dead after a customer opened fire following an argument over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich, according to police.On Sunday night at around 6:30pm, a customer ordering a sandwich at a Subway connected to a gas station located in the city’s downtown area erupted into a dispute with one of the store’s employees and opened fire. One employee was fatally wounded and another was sent to a nearby hospital.The owner of the Subway told Fox 5 Atlanta that the disgruntled customer decided to shoot his two employees after they became angry about the amount...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CrimeNeverSleeps

Murder of Man Pushed Off Cliff for Being Gay Finally Solved

Steve (left) with his brother, Scott Johnson.Steve Johnson. On the 10th of December 1988, Scott Russell Johnson was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Blue Fish Point in North Head, New South Wales. He was lying naked on jagged rocks at the bottom of a steep slope. His clothes were found in a pile at the edge of the cliff.
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black schoolboy, 14, forced to ground and handcuffed in mistaken stop and search

Video footage has surfaced of the moment a 14-year-old schoolboy was forced to the ground and handcuffed by police in a mistaken stop and search.De-shaun Joseph was stopped by officers in south London on Thursday (23 June) on the suggestion that he matched the description of a suspect in a nearby robbery.The teenager - who suffers from asthma - was able to shout his mother’s phone number to a passerby and she arrived at the scene to find her son in handcuffs.De-shaun was later released without arrest after police admitted he was the wrong person.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Polio: National incident declared after virus detected in London sewage samplesProtesters in London send ‘message of solidarity’ to US women over abortion rulingVladimir Putin ally warns London will be bombed ‘first’ if World War 3 breaks out
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Mum's agony at her son's fatal $1,000 booze binge after he bought himself two bottles of vodka a DAY from his local Liquorland and drank himself to death while home alone

A heartbroken mother has revealed how her son drank himself to death in a lethal booze binge after staff at a local bottle shop kept selling him litres upon litres of alcohol. Ashley Smart died alone at home, with his body undiscovered for days, after drinking 11 bottles of vodka in 10 days, and 25 bottles across a month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of grandfather, 74, who died after drunkenly falling 8FT over a stair rail and landing on his head sue JD Wetherspoon for £150,000 blaming its 'unusual design' for causing his death

The 74 year-old grandfather died on New Year's Day 2018 after he fell eight feet from the stairs and landed on his head at Norwich's Queen of Iceni pub in April 2016. Brian McAlister, from Brandon in Suffolk, was walking to the toilet when he lost his balance and suffered 'catastrophic' injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
Fox News

Arizona woman's alleged killer found because of picture taken minutes before death

An Arizona woman's alleged killer has been arrested because of a picture taken right before the incident happened on June 11. Pamela Rae Martinez, 60, was found dead just before 7:30 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona in her car that had driven off the road and into a landscaping area, according to the Glendale Police Department. Initially, police responded to the scene for reports of a car that had driven off the road.
GLENDALE, AZ
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

441K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy