Devastated mourners line the streets at funeral of four family members stabbed to death at home

By Sarah Grealish
 3 days ago
HUNDREDS of mourners lined the streets in London today as four members of the same family found stabbed to death in a house were laid to rest.

Dolet Hill, 64, and her partner Denton Burke, 58, were discovered murdered in their home alongside Ms Hill's daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and her granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.

The funeral of four members of the same family found murdered in a house in Bermondsey, south London
Dolet Hill, 64, and her partner Denton Burke, 58 Credit: MET POLICE
The couple's grand-daughter Samantha Drummonds
Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, was also found dead Credit: PA
Hundreds of people lined the streets in Brixton today

They were found after police were called to the property in Bermondsey, south London following reports of a disturbance in the early hours on April 25.

On Thursday the family were laid to rest in a joint ceremony at the NTCG Brixton Community Church, followed by a committal at Camberwell New Cemetery, south London.

Each family member had their own funeral conductor and pall bearers, and the hearses followed in convoy to the church and cemetery.

The vehicle carrying Ms Drummonds' coffin was adorned with a large photo of the 27-year-old, surrounded by lilac and pink flowers.

The hearse transporting her mum was surrounded by periwinkle blue flowers and white roses to match the image of Ms Ofori-Affuko standing by a cruise shop wearing a glittery blue dress, which was propped up against her coffin.

A photograph of Ms Hill wearing a white dress and a tiara, and an image of her partner Mr Burke in a white suit, were placed inside their respective hearses, were complemented by white lilies.

Two bouquets of cream flowers arranged to spell out the word 'mum' were placed on top of the vehicles carrying Ms Hill and Ms Ofori-Affuko, while a red and white arrangement reading 'dad' paid tribute to Mr Burke.

Family and friends wearing T-shirts printed with photographs of the four victims looked on as the pall bearers carried the tragic family inside the church in white caskets.

One woman could be seen wearing a shirt printed with the words: "Uncle, we may be miles apart but you will always be in our heart. Peace."

While another mourner donned a badge with an image of the four victims accompanied by the words: "In loving memory."

Matthew Uden of W.Uden & Son's Funeral Directors, who organised the ceremony, said: "It was an honour to conduct this large funeral for Dolet, Denton, Tanysha and Samantha today, I hope that we did them proud.

"In the 145 years that our family have been conducting funerals we have never cared for four people from the same family in one ceremony.

"It was an extremely sad occasion but also a celebration of their lives.

"The loss of any life is really hard to deal with but to lose four members from the same family under such tragic circumstance is truly heartbreaking.

"I'd like to thank their loved ones for allowing our family to care for their family."

Joshua Jacques, 28, of Hither Green, south east London has been charged with four counts of murder.

He is due to appear next at the Old Bailey on July 19.

The vehicle carrying Ms Drummonds' coffin was adorned with a large photo of the 27-year-old Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

