NFL

Matt Burton can be a 'game changer' in the NFL after experts lavish Bulldogs star's kicking prowess - as gun five-eighth weighs up his Canterbury future after 'snubbing 2024 deal'

By Dan Cancian
 3 days ago

New South Wales coach Brad Fittler isn't the only man to have kept a close eye on Matt Burton this season.

The Bulldogs five-eight was one of seven new faces drafted into the Blues squad for Origin II on Sunday in Perth and has also attracted plenty of interest outside the NRL.

The Canterbury star has been tipped as a potential game-changer in the NFL courtesy of his massive kicks.

Matt Burton has been selected in the New South Wales team for Origin II on Sunday

'Burton would get a starting job easily in college. He has an NFL leg,' Matt McRobert told the Sydney Morning Herald.

McRobert knows a thing or two about punting. Last season, the Australian broke the punting record for Sam Houston State University as the Bearkats clinched the national title in the FCS - the second tier of college football.

McRobert, who has previously worked with Penrith star five-eight Nathan Cleary, has no doubts Burton could make a name for himself Stateside.

'With the height and hang-time that Matt Burton gets on the NRL ball, if he was to take his talents to America at the college or NFL level, he would be able to change the game with his leg,' he added.

The Canterbury star has attracted interest from the NFL because of his kicking 
Burton launched a season-high 70-metre torpedo in Round 1 against the Cowboys

'The precision and power in his kicks has changed games in the NRL, in America this would allow the team to win field position and overall help the team win the game.

'Field position and pinpoint accuracy punting is changing the landscape in college and NFL, and Matt Burton would certainly continue this trend.'

Burton is under contract with the Bulldogs at $500,000-a-year until the end of the season and, according to Fox Sports, has informed the club he will not trigger an option for 2024 and test the open market from November 1 instead.

While a move to the NFL appears incredibly remote at this stage of his career, interest from the US may offer the 22-year-old a future in a different code beyond his NRL career.

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson has one of the biggest legs in the NFL 
 The Australian unleashed a 62.2-metre punt in Week 5 of the last NFL season

He launched a season-high 70-metre torpedo in Round 1 against North Queensland which, according to Champion Data, is slightly shorter than the longest kick of this AFL season, a 70.7-metres bomb courtesy of GWS Giants forward Harry Himmelberg.

By comparison, in Week 5 of the last NFL season, Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson produced a 62.2-metre punt. Unlike in the NRL and AFL, however, the NFL measures the distance by the line of scrimmage as opposed than from where the player makes contact with the ball.

Dickson is the latest Australian punter to make a name for himself in the NFL, which has long looked to AFL to recruit kickers and punters.

Former West Coast and Melbourne forward Darren Bennett played 159 games as a punter for the San Diego Chargers and Minnesota Vikings in a 10-year span.

GWS forward Harry Himmelberg holds the record for the longest kick in this AFL season with a 70.7-metre torpedo in Round 10

Former Geelong captain Ben Graham followed the same path and featured in 99 games for the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions.

In 2009, Graham became the first Australian to play in the Super Bowl as the Cardinals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.

In the NFC Championship Game, the Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Eagles, whose punter was former Collingwood great Saverio Rocca.

Former Collingwood great Saverio Rocca became the oldest NFL rookie at the time when he signed for the Philadelphia Eagles at the age of 34

The 718-goal star became the oldest rookie in NFL history when he signed for the Eagles at the age of 34 in 2007 and went on to play 112 games with Philadelphia and Washington.

But Graham believes it could now be time for NRL players to become prize property in the NFL and Burton has all it takes to impress.

'He’s got a great technique. He gets it off in a couple of steps, so he’s powerful,' he said.

'I do remember when I played AFL thinking that one day rugby league will capitalise on an AFL-type kicking game. I think it was a part of the game they didn’t quite take advantage of, and he’s obviously mastered it.'

