ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Director Baz Luhrmann reveals what Priscilla Presley REALLY thought of his blockbuster Elvis biopic: 'She was very emotional'

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has given her verdict on the new epic biopic about her life with the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

And filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, 59, has revealed he can now breathe a sigh of relief, after the actor and entrepreneur gave him the thumbs up.

The outspoken director and showman told news.com.au that he was not in the room while Priscilla, 77, watched the $200million blockbuster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOpvv_0gL6ZkWo00
Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley has finally given her verdict on the new epic biopic about her life with the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Pictured: Priscilla Presley and Elvis' director Baz Luhrmann, who said he was very nervous about showing his film to the Priscilla

He said Priscilla sent her approval in writing a few days later.

'[Priscilla] wrote to me a few days later and she said, "Oh my god, all my life, every breath, every move. If my husband was here, he would say to Austin [Butler], "Hot damn, you are me!"' the director said.

Baz went on to describe seeing Priscilla in person after she saw the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBzur_0gL6ZkWo00
 'She was very emotional. She looked up and went something like, "I can't put it in–". I thought she was going to say 'words' but she said, "I can't put a value on that" he said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dt74O_0gL6ZkWo00
Memories: Priscilla wed Elvis in 1967, later divorcing in 1973, when she was 27 - and just four years prior to his death. Pictured on their wedding day 

'She was very emotional. She looked up and went something like, "I can't put it in–". I thought she was going to say 'words' but she said, "I can't put a value on that."'

'It's a more humanised version of her father who has become wallpaper. That's meaningful to me' he added.

Priscilla wed Elvis in 1967, later divorcing in 1973, when she was 27 - and just four years prior to his death.

They welcomed their first child, Lisa Marie a year later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKnhP_0gL6ZkWo00
 'It's a more humanised version of her father who has become wallpaper. That's meaningful to me' Baz said. Austin Butler is pictured as Elvis in the film 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srTUQ_0gL6ZkWo00
In the movie Priscilla is played by Australian star Olivia DeJong (centre). Oscar great Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis' manager

Elvis the movie, covers the rock legends poverty stricken beginnings to early fame and his romance with the teen age Priscilla.

It ends with the superstar's untimely death at the age of just 42 in 1977.

Luhrmann recently shared that Lisa Marie agreed with her mother's verdict of the new biopic, telling the director she was deeply moved after seeing it.

In the movie Priscilla is played by Australian star Olivia DeJong. Oscar great Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis' manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BTo6_0gL6ZkWo00
Luhrmann recently shared that Lisa Marie agreed with her mother's verdict, telling the director she was deeply moved after seeing the film. Pictured: Priscilla, Austin, Riley Keough, granddaughter of Priscilla and Elvis, and Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Tom Hanks
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is set 'to return' to Pirates of the Caribbean as he's in talks with Disney about '$300 million deal' after defamation trial win against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is reportedly set 'to return' to Pirates of the Caribbean after being dropped from the franchise in 2018. Depp was the major lead in five Pirates movies over the past 15 years and made what was thought to be his final voyage on the Black Pearl in Dead Men Tell No Tales which was released in 2017.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh. The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The “Candy”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Damn#Austin Lsb
Outsider.com

‘Full House’s Dave Coulier Says Lori Loughlin Was ‘Last’ Person on Cast He Thought Might Go to Jail

Dave Coulier would never in a million years believe that any of his Full House co-stars would go to the slammer, especially Lori Loughlin. Dave and Lori go way back. Coulier played Uncle Joey from episode one of the classic tv sitcom. Loughlin made her debut on a season 2 episode of Full House and remained for the rest of the series run. Both actors made appearances on the belated follow-up series, Fuller House. Given the show’s squeaky clean image, it’s hard to imagine any cast member behind bars. However, that’s exactly what happened to Lori Loughlin in 2020 following a college admissions scandal. Coulier was as shocked as anyone that his friend and costar spent 2 months in prison.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Adam Sandler Says Philip Seymour Hoffman Turned Down Role As The Villain In ‘Billy Madison’

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over eight years since Philip Seymour Hoffman died. And the actor is dearly missed, both for his comedic chops and the intensity he brought to his roles. Some would even go as far as to say that Hoffman’s intensity was “hardcore,” as Adam Sandler described his performance in “Punch Drunk Love” when he was a guest on Dana Carvey and David Spade‘s podcast “Fly On The Wall“ for a live show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Tessa Thompson Commands Attention in Cutout 3D Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is surely on-theme with her astronomical attire. For the “Thor: Love and Thunder” film premiere on June 23, the attire called for something a bit more thunderous and out of this world. Some of the actors played with color, the “Sorry to Bother You” actress chose to play with cut and fabric. Her sleeveless Armani Prive dress highlighted a shimmer that reflected across the whole garment, a reflective material that made the black dress look gray. The design of the dress almost took a 3D-like shape, as it was a square cut...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son reverses pricey Lamborghini into parked BMW

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son is "fine" after a very close call in a Lamborghini. Samuel Affleck was with Ben and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, at 777 Exotics, an L.A.-based luxury car rental dealership, on Sunday. The child, whose mom is Jennifer Garner, climbed into the flashy yellow ride via the driver's side and the car, perhaps knocked out of gear, rolled back into a parked white BMW behind it.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Dean Butler Once Revealed His Favorite Episode

Nearly 40 years after “Little House on the Prairie” came to an end, Dean Butler revealed which episode of the classic TV series is his all-time favorite. While speaking to the Daily Planet in June 2021, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shared the episodes that he’s particularly fond of. “As far as episodes I’m not in, at the end of the first season, there’s a two-part episode called ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd,’ Butler explained. “I think this is one of the finest episodes in the history of the series. There is just something beautiful in the storytelling about that.”
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

441K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy