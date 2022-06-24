Director Baz Luhrmann reveals what Priscilla Presley REALLY thought of his blockbuster Elvis biopic: 'She was very emotional'

Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has given her verdict on the new epic biopic about her life with the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

And filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, 59, has revealed he can now breathe a sigh of relief, after the actor and entrepreneur gave him the thumbs up.

The outspoken director and showman told news.com.au that he was not in the room while Priscilla, 77, watched the $200million blockbuster.

Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley has finally given her verdict on the new epic biopic about her life with the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Pictured: Priscilla Presley and Elvis' director Baz Luhrmann, who said he was very nervous about showing his film to the Priscilla

He said Priscilla sent her approval in writing a few days later.

'[Priscilla] wrote to me a few days later and she said, "Oh my god, all my life, every breath, every move. If my husband was here, he would say to Austin [Butler], "Hot damn, you are me!"' the director said.

Baz went on to describe seeing Priscilla in person after she saw the film.

'She was very emotional. She looked up and went something like, "I can't put it in–". I thought she was going to say 'words' but she said, "I can't put a value on that" he said

Memories: Priscilla wed Elvis in 1967, later divorcing in 1973, when she was 27 - and just four years prior to his death. Pictured on their wedding day

'It's a more humanised version of her father who has become wallpaper. That's meaningful to me' he added.

Priscilla wed Elvis in 1967, later divorcing in 1973, when she was 27 - and just four years prior to his death.

They welcomed their first child, Lisa Marie a year later.

'It's a more humanised version of her father who has become wallpaper. That's meaningful to me' Baz said. Austin Butler is pictured as Elvis in the film

In the movie Priscilla is played by Australian star Olivia DeJong (centre). Oscar great Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis' manager

Elvis the movie, covers the rock legends poverty stricken beginnings to early fame and his romance with the teen age Priscilla.

It ends with the superstar's untimely death at the age of just 42 in 1977.

Luhrmann recently shared that Lisa Marie agreed with her mother's verdict of the new biopic, telling the director she was deeply moved after seeing it.

In the movie Priscilla is played by Australian star Olivia DeJong. Oscar great Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis' manager.