Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo handed Bayern Munich transfer snub with Germans not interested in Man Utd star amid future uncertainty

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BAYERN MUNICH are not interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, according to reports.

Recent reports have suggested Ronaldo is unhappy with the lack of movement in the transfer market from Man United, leading to speculation he could quit the club this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TByU_0gL6ZW7W00
Ronaldo has cut a frustrated figure at times since his return to Old Trafford Credit: AP

Such speculation included links with Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich, which would represent a new challenge for the Portuguese superstar.

However, BILD's Christian Falk has reported such interest is untrue, with Bayern holding no tangible interest in the 37-year-old.

Bayern completed the £35million acquisition of former Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane earlier this week, but are set to lose talisman Robert Lewandowski with the Pole pushing for an exit.

Liverpool themselves wasted no time in replacing Mane, signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal which could reach up to £85million.

Man United meanwhile, are suffering some major teething problems under their new regime.

New manager Erik ten Hag is said to have outlined a full-list of stars he wants to bring to Old Trafford, a list which includes the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Christian Eriksen, and Jurrien Timber.

However, moves for the first two have been slow in progressing despite the desperate need for an overhaul in midfield.

Ajax star Timber, 21, was close to sealing a move and penning personal terms, before ex-Man United boss Louis van Gaal warned him about losing his spot in the Dutch team for the World Cup.

The lack of movement under new United CEO Richard Arnold and Football director John Murtough has been a source of frustration for many stakeholders of the club - considering the success direct rivals are having in the market.

Ronaldo, who has been revealed to be the world's most influential sports star, bagged 24 goals in 36 games in his first season back in England, including 18 in the Premier League.

After United laboured to sixth, the lack of Champions League football will be a foreign concept to Ronaldo, who has never had a season outside the elite club competition during his senior career.

The day that football died: Forty years on from the 1982 World Cup, Brazil's iconic side are feted as heroes despite their failure... but as Zico recalls, their crushing defeat to Italy scarred the beautiful game

It is lunchtime and Paulo Cezar ‘Caju’ is sitting in a bustling cafe in Leblon, an affluent suburb of Rio de Janeiro. He played for Brazil at the 1970 World Cup and tormented England’s defence in Guadalajara but now he is shaking his head. ‘I haven’t rooted for Brazil for years,’ he says. ‘I don’t like the philosophy. It’s too defensive. It’s pragmatic. No charm. No art.
My son’s bravely decided to stop cancer treatment – he’s not afraid of dying but I’m terrified to live without him

WHEN drag queen Eddie Adams was diagnosed with a brain tumour, he never expected the treatment would prove even worse than the disease. But Eddie, now 33, who strode the stage in high heels as Eddie OK Adams and appeared in a pilot episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, suffered such severe sickness and fatigue from chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he eventually chose to stop the treatment.
CANCER
