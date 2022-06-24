Love Island SPOILER: More drama hits the villa as it's the boys' turn to recouple - and Andrew is left upset as new boy Charlie looks set to choose Tasha

Friday nights episode of Love Island is set to bring a whole new bout of drama as another recoupling takes place, with the boys getting to choose this time.

And relationships could be torn apart as new boy Charlie Radnedge gets to know Tasha Ghouri during the episode, leaving Andrew Le Page worried he will be left single.

The couple could be on the rocks following bombshell Charlie's arrival, as Thursday's episode saw him take both Tasha and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on dates.

Recoupling: More drama is set to hit the Love Island villa on Friday evening as it's the boys' turn to recouple

Keen to find out how the date went, Andrew quizzes Tasha on the date, who explained: 'I went in with a complete open-mind to see what happens. It was a good date. He’s a good-looking guy.'

'I’m not surprised he picked you. You’re a very good-looking girl. You’re obviously super nice and amazing,' replies Andrew.

But after Tasha admitted to enjoying the date with the new bombshell, Andrew is left disheartened ahead of the recoupling.

Riled up: Andrew Le Page is left vulnerable as he worries that new boy Charlie Radnedge will choose his partner Tasha Ghouri

Bombshell: After taking Tasha on a date, Charlie will pull her aside to ask 'where your head's at' during the episode

'I know what’s happening tonight,' the real estate agent tells pals Antigoni Buxton and Jay Younger - suggesting Charlie would pick Tasha to recouple with.

And as Andrew is left to sweat, Tasha has a chat with Charlie on the sun deck, where he asks 'would you be open to seeing what would happen?'.

'I wanted to see where your head's at, really. I enjoyed the date today, it was good fun. We got on pretty well. If I were to pick you, would you be open to seeing what would happen or are you closed off to it?'

Information: Keen to find out how the date went, Andrew quizzed Tasha on the date as they had a chat afterwards

Open to it: 'I went in with a complete open-mind to see what happens. It was a good date. He’s a good-looking guy,' explained Tasha

And Tasha and Andrew aren't the only couple who could be in danger, after Ekin-Su and Jay's explosive argument during Thursday night's episode.

After explaining he was interested in getting to know Paige Thorne, Jay left Ekin-Su fuming - as the actress accused him of 'using' her.

But as Jay takes to the fire-pit, will he stick with fiery Ekin-Su or take a chance and nab Paige from current partner Jacques O'Neill?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

On the rocks: And Tasha and Andrew aren't the only couple who could be in danger, after Ekin-Su and Jay's explosive argument during Thursday night's episode leaves their fate unkown too

LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE CONTESTANTS

Name: Paige Thorne

Age: 24

Location: Swansea

Occupation: Paramedic

Who is their type on paper? 'In Swansea there is just no-one I can find.

'I haven't got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!

'I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys. Then I was like, 'Ok, I'm bored now'

Name: Indiyah Polack

Age: 23

Location: London

Occupation: Hotel waitress

Who is their type on paper? 'It's quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.

'Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.

'I don't think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.'

Name: Tasha Ghouri

Age: 23

Location: Thirsk

Occupation: Model and dancer

Who is their type on paper? 'My dating life has been a shambles.

'This is an opportunity for me to find 'the one' and have a great summer at the same time.

'I'm definitely ready for a relationship. I'm 23 now so I'm ready to get to know someone and travel with them.'

Name: Gemma Owen

Age: 19

Location: Chester

Occupation: International Dressage Rider and Business Owner

Who is their type on paper? 'I am open to finding love, I'm wanting to have a really fun summer.

'I would say I'm fun, flirty and fiery. I think I'm good at giving advice, I'm a good person to talk to, I'm very honest.

'If I want the same guy, I'd do it but in a nice respectful way.

Name: Andrew Le Page

Age: 27

Location: Guernsey

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Who is their type on paper? 'When I'm with someone I'm very loyal.

'I'm a good boyfriend as when I'm with someone I'm all for them.

'I'm actually single for once, so I thought why not?

This is the best time to give it a go.'

Name: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Age: 27

Location: Essex

Occupation: Actress

Who is their type on paper? 'I'm quite picky and I'm not just looking for looks, I'm looking for brains!

'I'm looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness!'

Name: Jay Younger

Age: 28

Location: Edinburgh

Occupation: Investment analyst

Who is their type on paper? 'I am a slow burner for sure, yeah. I don’t fall easily.

'I quite like self sufficiency in girls.'

Name: Dami Hope

Age: 26

Location: Dublin

Occupation: Senior Microbiologist

Who is their type on paper? 'I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some.

'When I'm actually in a relationship, I think it's a star sign thing.

'I'm an Aries but I'm very passionate - I always used to put that person first. I'm really good at being in a team'.

Name: Davide Sanclimenti

Age: 27

Location: Rome (lives in Manchester)

Occupation: Business owner

Who is their type on paper? 'A lot of English girls actually love me.

'They love to be around me and I love to be around them. I want to find my soulmate.

'Find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family. '

Name: Luca Bish

Age: 23

Location: Brighton

Occupation: Fishmonger

Who is their type on paper? 'I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it's not as easy though, it's like you're too desperate for it.

'If I think you're the one or I like you, I'll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don't like where it's going - then I won't be throwing out dates.'

Name: Jacques O'Neill

Age: 23

Location: Cumbria

Occupation: Rugby League Player

Who is their type on paper? 'I think it needs to be the right person, at the right time.

'I was saying to my mum the other day that I want a girl. And I’m now ready to settle down.'

Name: Antigoni Buxton

Age: 26

Location: London

Occupation: Singer-songwriter

Why Love Island? I've been single for almost a year and a half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible.

'I really just want to say 'yes' to things. Why not? It'll be fun.'

Name: Danica Taylor

Age: 21

Location: Leicester

Occupation: Dancer

Who is their type on paper? 'I am the type of girlfriend that I want to do so much with you – deep conversations, silly activities.

'If you say let’s go canoeing all day even though I am quite a glam girl, I am down for it.'

Name: Charlie Radnedge

Age: 28

Location: London

Occupation: Real estate developer

Why do you think you're a catch? 'I am probably slightly more mature than some other people in the Villa. I’ve got some things figured out. I think I’m ready to settle down, basically.'