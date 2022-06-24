ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd in two-horse race for Christian Eriksen after Tottenham pull out of running to land star for nothing

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED and Brentford are now reportedly in a two-horse race for Christian Eriksen.

In the ongoing saga to snap up the soon-to-be free agent, Tottenham are no longer pursuing a move for the Danish ace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e29Hx_0gL6WAU300
Christian Eriksen is set to choose between Manchester United and Brentford Credit: Getty

Meanwhile United and Brentford have both tabled offers to the 30-year-old, according to Sky Sports.

For Eriksen it is now thought to be a matter of deciding between the two clubs.

Both proposals are claimed to be "appealing" to the midfielder, but the one from Old Trafford is understood to be more financially lucrative.

Eriksen is currently considering his options while away on his summer holiday.

The playmaker worked with United boss Erik ten Hag briefly when he trained with Ajax before making his comeback to football with the Bees.

Reports had suggested United hope his relationship with Ten Hag would tempt him into a move.

But it's claimed Eriksen is settled in London with his family and is unsure about relocating to Manchester.

He is part of a strong Danish contingent at Brentford and also has a strong relationship with boss Thomas Frank, as well as being guaranteed of a spot in the starting line up.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And with Eriksen keen to star for Denmark at the World Cup later this year, Sky say the Bees are in a "strong position" at this moment in time.

United though can offer Eriksen the opportunity to play in Europe.

A romantic return to North London with Spurs had been touted but SunSport understands Eriksen's former club are likely to focus on other targets instead.

Antonio Conte is happy with his central-midfield contingent, having already signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton for around £30million.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Race#Manchester United#Man Utd#Tottenham#Danish#Sky Sports#Old Trafford#Spurs#Sunsport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

My son’s bravely decided to stop cancer treatment – he’s not afraid of dying but I’m terrified to live without him

WHEN drag queen Eddie Adams was diagnosed with a brain tumour, he never expected the treatment would prove even worse than the disease. But Eddie, now 33, who strode the stage in high heels as Eddie OK Adams and appeared in a pilot episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, suffered such severe sickness and fatigue from chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he eventually chose to stop the treatment.
CANCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
539K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy