Man Utd in two-horse race for Christian Eriksen after Tottenham pull out of running to land star for nothing

MANCHESTER UNITED and Brentford are now reportedly in a two-horse race for Christian Eriksen.

In the ongoing saga to snap up the soon-to-be free agent, Tottenham are no longer pursuing a move for the Danish ace.

Christian Eriksen is set to choose between Manchester United and Brentford Credit: Getty

Meanwhile United and Brentford have both tabled offers to the 30-year-old, according to Sky Sports.

For Eriksen it is now thought to be a matter of deciding between the two clubs.

Both proposals are claimed to be "appealing" to the midfielder, but the one from Old Trafford is understood to be more financially lucrative.

Eriksen is currently considering his options while away on his summer holiday.

The playmaker worked with United boss Erik ten Hag briefly when he trained with Ajax before making his comeback to football with the Bees.

Reports had suggested United hope his relationship with Ten Hag would tempt him into a move.

But it's claimed Eriksen is settled in London with his family and is unsure about relocating to Manchester.

He is part of a strong Danish contingent at Brentford and also has a strong relationship with boss Thomas Frank, as well as being guaranteed of a spot in the starting line up.

And with Eriksen keen to star for Denmark at the World Cup later this year, Sky say the Bees are in a "strong position" at this moment in time.

United though can offer Eriksen the opportunity to play in Europe.

A romantic return to North London with Spurs had been touted but SunSport understands Eriksen's former club are likely to focus on other targets instead.

Antonio Conte is happy with his central-midfield contingent, having already signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton for around £30million.