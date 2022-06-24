ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Where is Buckhead Shore located?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BUCKHEAD Shore is a new MTV reality show that joins the likes of Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore.

The series is shot at a lake house and follows the lives of nine longtime friends who have an eventful and dramatic summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFW7V_0gL6VT2p00
Buckhead Shore is filmed at Lake Burton Credit: Getty

Where is Buckhead Shore located?

Buckhead Shore premiered on June 23, 2022, and was an instant hit among fans.

The show takes place just outside Buckhead, Georgia, which is widely referred to as the "Beverly Hills of the South."

It is known for its upscale malls and independent art galleries, which are famously located on Miami Circle and Bennett Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Elaj0_0gL6VT2p00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpFcw_0gL6VT2p00

In 2019, Buckhead had a population of 222 people with a median property value of $147,700, according to Data USA.

Since Buckhead is a part of Atlanta, which is a landlocked city, the show is filmed 100 miles north in Lake Burton, Georgia.

Who is in the cast of Buckhead Shore?

The cast of Buckhead Shore includes:

  • Adam Giraldo
  • Bethania Locke
  • Chelsea Prescott
  • DJ Simmons
  • Juju Barney
  • Katie Canham
  • Parker Lipman
  • Pat Muresan
  • Savannah Gabriel

Many of the female co-stars are known as social media influencers, while the others are no strangers to the spotlight.

DJ is known as the son of GRAMMY Award-winning music producer and songwriter Daryl Simmons, while Juju is the son of the owner of the world-famous strip club Magic City.

Parker is also no stranger to the spotlight because his family owns Zaxby's chicken fast-food chain.

All eyes are expected to be on Parker this season as he manages his new relationship with Savannah with his ex-girlfriend, Katie, in the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vb4Ej_0gL6VT2p00
Buckhead Shore is a reality TV show on MTV Credit: MTV

How can I watch Buckhead Shore?

Buckhead Shore's first two episodes dropped on June 23 and introduced fans to the cast, as well as the tension between Katie and Parker.

"In Buckhead, Georgia (a.k.a. the Beverly Hills of the South), longtime friends enjoy a lakeside summer vacation filled with fun days, wild nights and high-drama hookups," the MTV description reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ojmcg_0gL6VT2p00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OP0Va_0gL6VT2p00

The show can be watched Thursdays at 9pm EST on MTV.

It can also be streamed on Hulu+ Live TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Jersey Shore#Strip Club#Dj#Buckhead Shore#Mtv#Data Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

My son’s bravely decided to stop cancer treatment – he’s not afraid of dying but I’m terrified to live without him

WHEN drag queen Eddie Adams was diagnosed with a brain tumour, he never expected the treatment would prove even worse than the disease. But Eddie, now 33, who strode the stage in high heels as Eddie OK Adams and appeared in a pilot episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, suffered such severe sickness and fatigue from chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he eventually chose to stop the treatment.
CANCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
539K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy