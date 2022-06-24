Atletico Madrid ‘contact Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin as they join Real Betis in transfer race’

ATLETICO MADRID have reportedly joined Real Betis in the race to prise Hector Bellerin away from Arsenal.

The right-back, 27, looks set to depart the Emirates this summer with the defender having just one year left on his contract.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin looks set to be sold this transfer window Credit: Getty

Bellerin is not in Mikel Arteta's plans in North London after he allowed him to join Betis on loan for the 2021-22 season.

The Spain international impressed for his boyhood club where he helped the Seville outfit win the Copa del Rey as well as finishing fifth in LaLiga.

He has made no secret of his desire to remain at the Estadio Benito Villamarin after releasing an emotional statement to Betis' fans.

Meanwhile Real's president Angel Haro has admitted he will be sad to see the defender leave, but revealed he is hopeful their paths will cross again.

It is believed that Betis could struggle to turn Bellerin's temporary stay into a permanent switch due to financial reasons.

But Arsenal are refusing to release him to allow him to join Betis on a free transfer as they hold out for a fee.

Real's struggled has seen Atletico look to pip Manuel Pellegrini's side to his signature, with Goal stating Bellerin is on Diego Simeone's radar.

Atletico were keen to sign the ex-Watford loanee last year but failed to secure his services, and they appear to have retained their interest.

It has been said that the Wanda Metropolitano outfit have made contact with the player's representatives regarding a move.

They add that Simeone has made bringing in a right-back a top priority, with Bellerin on their list of targets.

Tottenham's Emerson Royal, Lens' Jonathan Clauss, Udinese's Nahuel Molina, RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele and Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo have also been eyed up.

But Atletico have been in contact with Bellerin's team as they weigh up a potential deal.

As well as interest from Spanish teams, Roma have been linked with the former Barcelona youth star.