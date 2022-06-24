ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Crystal Palace set to lose Cheikhou Kouyate on free transfer next week as talks over contract extension stall

By Tom Barclay
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CHEIKHOU KOUYATE looks set to leave Crystal Palace after making no progress over a new contract.

The Eagles have been in talks with the Senegalese star, 32, whose present deal expires in a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xt7AX_0gL6PRUd00
Crystal Palace star Cheikhou Kouyate's contract runs out on June 30 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289oWk_0gL6PRUd00
Crystal Palace are likely to lose Cheikhou Kouyate as a free agent by next week Credit: Getty

But SunSport understands it is highly likely an agreement will not be reached and Kouyate will walk away a free agent.

Palace are hoping to bring in a new defensive midfielder in the shape of Mali ace Cheick Doucoure, 22.

The South Londoners are still haggling over the fee with Doucoure’s French club Lens but there is hope it will be resolved.

Palace also have back-up at holding midfield with Will Hughes and Luka Milivojevic.

They would be open to selling their Serbian captain, 31, but as yet have had no concrete interest.

Milivojevic was recently linked with a return to former club Olympiacos but there has since been no development.

Kouyate has been a Premier League regular ever since joining West Ham from Anderlecht in 2014.

The Senegal international amassed a total of 15 goals and 10 assists in 147 appearances during his four-year stint with the Hammers.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The versatile midfielder, who can also play at centre-back, joined Palace in 2018 and was quickly established as a key figure at Selhurst Park.

Kouyate counts three goals and five assists in 140 matches across all competitions so far with Patrick Vieira's team.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Hughes
Person
Patrick Vieira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Stall#Cheikhou#Senegalese#Sunsport#Mali#South Londoners#French#Serbian#West Ham#Hammers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

My son’s bravely decided to stop cancer treatment – he’s not afraid of dying but I’m terrified to live without him

WHEN drag queen Eddie Adams was diagnosed with a brain tumour, he never expected the treatment would prove even worse than the disease. But Eddie, now 33, who strode the stage in high heels as Eddie OK Adams and appeared in a pilot episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, suffered such severe sickness and fatigue from chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he eventually chose to stop the treatment.
CANCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
539K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy