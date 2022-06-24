ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Claims COVID-19 Vaccine Saved 20 Million Lives

By Matt Trammell
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, NY – A large study conducted by a group of London Doctors shows that the COVID-19 vaccine allegedly saved nearly 20 million lives in 2021.

According to the survey published by The Lancet , on Jun. 24, COVID-19 vaccines saved 19.8 million lives in the first year they were available.

The numbers were determined by estimating the additional lives lost if no vaccines were taken or available to COVID-19 patients.

Based on officially reported COVID-19 cases, the study estimates that 14.4 million deaths were prevented by vaccines between Dec. 8, 2020, and Dec. 8, 2021.

That number increased to nearly 20 million when using excess deaths as an estimate of the true extent of the pandemic, as opposed to reported case numbers, representing a 63% decrease in global COVID-19 deaths.

The study also asserts that up to 600,000 additional lives could have been saved if the World Health Organization’s goal of vaccinating 40% of each country’s eligible population by end of 2021 had been met.

For more on the study click here.

