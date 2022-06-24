ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
adidas Originals Women’s Adicolor Classics Tank Top

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic style made modern. This women’s adidas tank top...

Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Boosts Preppy Inspiration in ‘Cotton Candy’ Tennis Dress & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. With an ever-changing style, it’s nice to see Natalia Bryant showing a more playful side in her latest picture. “Just a girl and her cotton candy,” she captioned on Wednesday, seen posing in a sporty tennis dress and Nike Air Force 1s. View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant) The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant wore a purple and white tie-dyed...
sneakernews.com

“Macadamia Nut” Hues Cover The New Balance 990v1 Made In USA

As Teddy Santis continues to have a hand in all things New Balance Made in USA, the Queens-native has just teased another 990 proposition. Akin to a recently-surfaced New Balance 990v3, the next offering from the Aimé Leon Dore frontman indulges in a “Macadamia Nut” hue. Other shades of beige and brown also appear throughout the hairy suede and premium leather components that make up the upper, with “N” logos at the profiles deviating in stark “Black.” Inner-lining and collars follow suit, with structural molds at the lower heel and tread designed in 1982 for running also keeping things pitch-dark. Santis’ updated New Balance branding on the sock-liner reprises its role for the next batch in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.
womenfitness.net

Womens Navy Pocketed Elastic Waist High Waist Active Wear Shorts

I.N.C International Concepts delivers accessible, of-the-moment fashion to style-setting men and women. Inspired by the latest trends, I.N.C appeals to a customer that is always seeking the newest and the novel. The brand offers trend-right fashions, along with denim and more relaxed casual pieces that complement the customer’s diverse needs.
womenfitness.net

Nanette Lepore Women’s Standard High Leg One Piece Swimsuit

Known for her bold colors, evocative prints and signature silhouettes, Nanette Lepore has become one of the leading names in contemporary American fashion. Inspired by her artsy bohemian childhood and passion for a good party, Nanette’s designs are adored by style maker’s and celebrities alike.
sneakernews.com

Releasing This Week: Jacquemus x Nike, AJ1 “Stage Haze,” And More

Midway into Summer and the releases are rapidly beginning to pick up, as brands the likes of Nike and Reebok are continuing to expand their collaborative and GR catalog. And if release dates hold, we’re in for yet another busy week, one full of Jordan Retros as well as a appearances by Jacquemus, Union LA, KANGHYUK, and more.
Footwear News

Dr. Martens Gives Betty Boop a Grunge-Chic Makeover in New Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Martens has a new collaboration out, this time with the ever-iconic Betty Boop. Betty Boop fans rejoice: the brand has given the classic cartoon character a grungy makeover. The collection is available on Drmartens.com. Dr. Martens reworked their towering 8-eye Jadon boot with a tonal gloss print showcasing angel and devil Betty Boop poses. The shoes are constructed from their classic Smooth leather and detailed with red heart rivets on the quarters and...
Vogue

Bella Hadid Adds Another Vintage Roberto Cavalli Dress To Her Collection

Bella Hadid is the ultimate poster girl for vintage, with her vast collection ranging from rare Jean Paul Gaultier to ’80s Chanel. So it’s no surprise that the model opted for yet another archival piece while attending an event for non-alcoholic drinks company Kin Euphorics over the weekend.
Footwear News

Saweetie Releases Icy Jibbitz With Pops of Pastels for New Crocs Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. At the top of Saweetie’s Instagram page lies a glamorous pair of foam Crocs clogs. Jeweled, glint and powdered, the footwear features the rap star’s new Icy Jibbitz collection, which is available in six styles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) Saweetie and the brand teased the range of charms yesterday ahead of today’s release. In a five-picture carousel, Saweetie flexed her au fait take on the...
Footwear News

Pink Serves Edgy Street Style Moment In Cropped Jacket With Baggy Denim Jeans & Towering Leopard Print Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. Pink stepped out in her trademark color as arrived at The Greenwich Hotel in New York City on Thursday. The “So What” musician served an edgy street style moment while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple. The pop rock singer was all smiles as she made her way into the building. She wore a cropped pink jacket over a vibrant red shirt. Pink teamed her top with baggy denim jeans, which were held up by a wide striped belt. Sticking to her signature grunge aesthetic, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist accessorized with dark round...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
womenfitness.net

Straight Leg Dress Yoga Pants Workout Pants Side Pockets

Choose a pair of pants whose length fits you perfectly. (They shouldn’t be too loose around the crotch.) Fold your pants in half lengthwise on a flat surface. Make sure there aren’t any big folds or wrinkles in your pants or your inseam measurement could be off. If there are, use your hand to smooth them out.
WORKOUTS
Footwear News

Faith Hill’s Chic Lingerie-Inspired Lace Bodysuit & Pumps Give Romantic Twists to Business-Casual Dressing With Tim McGraw at Paramount+ UK Launch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Faith Hill showed off her red carpet style on Monday as she attended the Paramount+ UK launch event in London. The streaming service hosted a party to celebrate the official launch, which happens on Wednesday. To the event, the country singer and “1883” star went with a play on business-casual attire. She wore a matching skirt set complete with a gray tweed high-waisted pencil skirt and a matching cropped blazer detailed with gray...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

A Quilted Nike Dunk Low Appears In “Wheat”

The Nike Dunk Low currently boasts one of the most expansive catalogs among popular sneaker silhouettes. Recently, the 37-year-old design emerged in a “Wheat”-colored makeover complete with quilted base layers. Likely a proposition prepped for the year’s colder seasons, the newly-surfaced pair sees a leather build across the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Brochu Walker Launches First Footwear Collection With Western Boots, Mules & More

Click here to read the full article. Luxury ready-to-wear brand Brochu Walker is now dressing their customer from head-to-toe. This month, the brand officially launched its first footwear collection — complete with four classic styles. Included in the line is the Marfa ankle boot, Dawson espadrille, Dallas cowboy boot and the Abbott mule. Prices range from $328 to $498 and the shoes are made in Portugal in suede with leather detailing. Founder Karine Dubner said shoes were the next logical step as the business continues to grow. “We have a very loyal customer base. Over 50% of our customers are returning versus...
WESTPORT, CT
inputmag.com

Balmain’s chunky ‘Unicorn’ sneaker is as extraordinary as its namesake

Sneakers keep getting weirder, as evidenced by Adidas Yeezy, Converse, and now Balmain. The luxury label has introduced its Unicorn sneaker, a shoe built with what it calls “sculptural flair and unique construction.” A silhouette as extraordinary as its namesake, the Unicorn layers angled panels to create a sleek yet stacked upper, while translucent ropes tie the individual pieces together.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Celeb-Loved Shoe Brand Cariuma Launches New Slip-On Sneakers Perfect for Summer Comfort

Cariuma is a brand that's always on a mission to make stylish shoes that are not only comfortable, but they're also good for the environment. The brand that celebs like Helen Mirren, Pete Davidson and Jon Hamm can’t stop wearing now has an easy slip-on sneaker that doubles as a durable skate shoe. Cariuma launched the highly-requested Slip-On Skate Pro to kick off summer.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Pink Oxford” Colors Up The Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2

The women’s Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 may not have dethroned the original version of Peter Moore’s 1985 design, but it’s garnered a sizable audience. Recently, the fashion-forward makeover to the basketball model emerged with “Pink Oxford” base layers that are overlaid with off white and yellow hues. Air Jordan 1-reminiscent sole units underfoot keep things relatively simple, though the outsole boasts a speckled look that denotes the component’s partly-recycled nature. Furthermore, the “disrupted” Nike Dunk proposition features a swoosh wheel graphic on the sock-liners, which confirms the sneaker’s eco-friendliness.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Dior Summer 2023 Men’s Collection Gives the Hiking Trend a Haute Update

Click here to read the full article. Designer Kim Jones has a knack for finding inspiration in the work of artists, delving both into archives and collaborating with living creatives, as he did with Ghanaian artist Amoako Boaf for Dior’s summer ’21 men’s collection. For Dior’s summer ’23 men’s collection, the brand’s artistic director of menswear once again looked to artists — Christian Dior himself, but also British painter Duncan Grant — to work on the idea of private spaces as points of inspiration. From Dior’s Granville, France birthplace to Grant’s Charleston, Sussex residency in England, Jones took inspiration from the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Go Big or Go Home With Rosalia in Dramatically Oversized Blazer & Square-Toe Boots for Acne Studios

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. As Acne Studios celebrated their new 219 Saint-Honoré stores in Paris yesterday, many celebrity guests feted the brand, including Rosalía. The cocktail event showcased an eclectic variety of outfits. Rosalía went for an oversized flair that met biker tones. With a large and fashionably oversized blazer, she coordinated with slim-cut leather pants. Even though her shirt underneath wasn’t visible, it held many draping features as the sleeves overflowed. She styled her hair to the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

8 Trends From Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2023

Click here to read the full article. With Milan Men’s Fashion Week wrapped, the spring summer 2023 season’s top trends are coming into a clearer view. While individuality, quirky accessories and styling and not being too “put together” are all top line notes, there are still a few key details to the season that will come to define men’s fashion trends both this summer and the next. Much like spring summer ’22, the upcoming season is all about a statement silhouette, with a playful, super-short hemline playing contrast to more serious dress shoes and boots. Skin will also be in on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

