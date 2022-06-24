adidas Originals Women’s Adicolor Classics Tank Top

As Teddy Santis continues to have a hand in all things New Balance Made in USA, the Queens-native has just teased another 990 proposition. Akin to a recently-surfaced New Balance 990v3, the next offering from the Aimé Leon Dore frontman indulges in a “Macadamia Nut” hue. Other shades of beige and brown also appear throughout the hairy suede and premium leather components that make up the upper, with “N” logos at the profiles deviating in stark “Black.” Inner-lining and collars follow suit, with structural molds at the lower heel and tread designed in 1982 for running also keeping things pitch-dark. Santis’ updated New Balance branding on the sock-liner reprises its role for the next batch in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

