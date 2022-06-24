Want To Start With Dog Shows? Show Small Dogs!

Cocker Spaniel is a type of dog that has a long, silky coat. They are usually black and white in color with patches on the head and back. The Cocker Spaniel was bred to hunt for birds, but they can be used as pets too. Cocker Spaniels have been around since the 16th century when King Charles I wanted them to be his hunting dogs. They were originally only available to royalty until they became more popular after World War II because people had less money to spend on hunting so it wasn’t so profitable anymore. Nowadays, Cockers are very popular all over Europe and North America as well as Australia and New Zealand . There’s even an annual dog show just for Cockers!

ANIMALS ・ 29 DAYS AGO