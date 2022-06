Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced on Friday that it has launched a new exclusive platform designed for institutional investors and VIP users to trade digital assets. Called ‘Binance Institutional’, the new advanced platform provides specialized services to high-net-worth clients and institutional investors such as asset managers, hedge funds, and family offices. The platform also offers other services including asset management, brokerage program, and algorithmic trading.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO