ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Charles says 'time has come' to confront legacy of slavery

By Max Foster, Lauren Said-Moorhouse
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Better late than never. That was the general reaction to Prince Charles' opening speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali on...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 32

lefts R lunatics
3d ago

Lololo good luck with all that there 😂🤣. We LEGALLY owe nothing on the100% completely legal slavery that ended well over 150+ years ago here in the US. As it was completely legal and concerned common practice pretty much world wide back during that time period. People need to stop thinking we apply just today's laws, views, beliefs, morals and feelings onto a time period that isn't ours. It's completely insane to even suggest that people of today are somehow responsible and should pay for actions that were infact legal over 200years ago that they themselves NEVER committed to people of today that they themselves never had any part in. Can't over look the fact thats been thrown out of every single court it's ever been brought before over the last 100 + years because there is nothing legally owed!!!

Reply(7)
20
James Sullivan
2d ago

Let's not forget Charles ole boy. Yes England did participate in slavery this is true.They also fought to end slavery early on.But let's ignore that sort of thing

Reply
8
252 King
3d ago

while at it, Prince Charles open up the DeBeer diamond vault and give them back to the countries you stole them from

Reply(3)
8
Related
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Prince Charles's Nickname for Meghan Markle Is Surprisingly Meaningful

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave royal fans just about everything they could have asked for during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. There were Dior outfits, delightful photos, and, of course, the fact that little Lilibet has met her grandmother now after so long. In a new report from The Daily Express, a source close to the royals revealed another tidbut from within the rarified walls of the British monarchy: that Prince Charles has a sweet, although somewhat surprising, nickname for Markle: "Tungsten."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Mom Suffering From Early Stages Of Dementia? Camilla Parker-Bowles Reportedly Working Overtime Trying To Get Monarch To Step Down

The historic 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth has, undeniably, seen numerous changes, including the way in which the British monarch performs her duties. While the wife of the late Prince Philip remains very visible to the public, she was forced to reevaluate her working schedule and scale back public appearances in the wake of multiple health scares and what Buckingham Palace previously confirmed to be episodic mobility problems.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Called Harry & Gave Him the Nudge to Acknowledge William's 40th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t doing much talking these days, but there’s someone who is trying their best to bring the brothers together. Kate Middleton has reportedly been working behind the scenes in hopes that she can get the dialogue flowing in the smallest of ways. A royal insider believes that the Duchess of Cambridge is the only one who understands that there is “a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again,” per Us Weekly. “She can sense that despite everything that has happened,”...
WORLD
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Genocide#British Royal Family#Uk#Commonwealth#Sierra Leone#Africans
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s portrait bashed by critics: ‘Looks like a wax figure from Madame Tussauds’

The official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has received a wide range of criticism from art critics and amateurs alike, who suggest the painting is “awkward” and resembles a “wax figure” from Madame Tussaud’s.The joint portrait was unveiled on Thursday during the royal couple’s visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. Painted by award-winning portrait artist Jamie Coreth, the picture was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the county of Cambridgeshire.In the full-length portrait, Prince William and Kate Middleton are captured side-by-side with their arms around one another and looking...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex's Comment About Kate Middleton Damaged Prince William, Prince Harry's Relationship, Royal Correspondent Kate Mansey Claims

Meghan Markle may have worsened Prince Harry and Prince William's already strained relationship. The Duchess of Sussex said something about her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, which reportedly damaged the royal siblings' relationship. Meghan Markle Reportedly Damaged Prince William And Harry's...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
World War II
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Did Prince William's Wife Finally Meet Lilibet? Cambridge Couple Reportedly Rejected Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Invitation

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have maintained a close relationship since the former joined the royal family in 2011 after tying the knot with Prince William. However, things have reportedly changed when former Suits actress Meghan Markle came into the picture. Reports have it that Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Desperate For Prince William’s Approval? Duke Of Cambridge Reportedly Gave Up On His Younger Brother

Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet repaired their broken relationship. And it’s unclear if they ever will. But sources are convinced that Prince Harry is desperate for his older brother’s approval even though they haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t reportedly feel the same way about Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy