10 Incredible Sea Lion Facts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSea lions are the most fascinating creatures that you will find in the sea. They growl, bleat, roar, and bark to mark their territory and signal danger. They are called the “lions of the sea” because they have manes and roar loudly like their land-dwelling namesakes. Sea...

10 Incredible Donkey Facts

Also known as an ass or burrow, a donkey is a hoofed animal that belongs to the Equidae family. Donkeys have a long and varied history with roots in Africa and Asia. About 6000 years ago, during the predynastic period of Egypt, the wild African ass (E. africanus) in northeastern Africa was bred to come up with the modern domestic donkey (Equus asinus).
10 Incredible Hippopotamus Facts

The hippopotamus is a semiaquatic mammal. It is native to sub-Saharan Africa and is the largest land mammal in the world, weighing between 2,200 and 9,900 pounds. This equals 1 to 4.5 tonnes. This mammal inhabits lakes, rivers, and mangrove swamps. The hippopotamus, alongside the pygmy hippopotamus (a small hippopotamid...
10 Incredible Cougar Facts

Panther? Mountain lion? Puma? Cougar? They are all the same! The cougar (Felis concolor) is a large cat native to the Americas. Its range spans from northwest Canada to the southern Andes in South America. Cougars are most closely related to jaguarundi and cheetahs. They all belong to the family...
10 Incredible Chimpanzee Facts

Chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) are giant apes that belong to the same family as humans, the Hominidae. They are our closest relatives, with whom we share 98 percent of our genetic DNA, and can be found throughout central and western Africa. They’re sensitive, forceful, intelligent, and social beings. While there...
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.
Field & Stream

Watch: Pub Owner Smacks Aggressive Crocodile on the Snout with a Frying Pan

As one Facebook commentator aptly put it: “Nothing says Australia like an elderly pub owner hitting a crocodile over the head with a frying pan.”. Well, the man is Kai Hansen of Darwin, Australia, who owns Goat Island Lodge on the Adelaide River—a waterway renowned for its healthy crocodile population. Hansen moved there several years ago. He recently told 9News that his “kingdom has the only croc-infested moat all around it.” The “kingdom” is Goat Island and the “moat” is the Adelaide River. When Hansen first moved to the lodge in the Northern Territory, he had a small dog, Pippa, who would scare the crocodiles off his property. That is, until Pippa got eaten.
Discover the “Lost” 6th Great Lake That Was Bigger Than All Others Combined!

Discover the "Lost" 6th Great Lake That Was Bigger Than All Others Combined!. Believe it or not, but there was once a Great Lake that was four times larger than Lake Superior. Perhaps even more interesting, this lake only disappeared mere thousands of years ago. Let’s dive into the history of Lake Agassiz and discover how its remnants can still be found across much of the United States and Canada today!
The Independent

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based...
