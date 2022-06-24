ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sasha Banks Shows Off New Look In Photo With Released WWE Star

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor weeks now the wrestling world has been talking about Sasha Banks after The Boss and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw. Recently Sasha Banks participated in a photo shoot for the Kanndela brand at Qreate Coffee + Studio in Orlando, and the...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 21

Aaron Jarrett
2d ago

I like the blue hair better! Just makes her look hotter not that this old man notices. Never to old to look and appreciate good looking women.

Reply(3)
5
Related
The Spun

Kendall Jenner Shares Racy Photo Following Devin Booker Breakup

Kendall Jenner appears to be in good spirits. The A-list celebrity reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, following one-plus year of dating. Jenner and Booker were often spotted out in Los Angeles and she was seen at some NBA games, as well. However, the couple is no longer together, per reports.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Sha'Carri Richardson Shares Racy Photo After Disappointing Weekend

United States track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson had a disappointing weekend at the USATF Championships. Richardson, a favorite in the 100M and 200M dashes, failed to qualify for the finals in both events. Following the disappointing weekend, Richardson took to her Instagram to - literally - show her behind...
SPORTS
Vogue

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Best Stage Look Yet

Dua Lipa has served many killer fashion moments on her world tour, both on and off the stage. Custom catsuits from Mugler and Balenciaga, plus a John Galliano-era Dior look – sourced by London-based vintage specialist Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive – have been her core performance looks. But for a recent Spotify concert held in Cannes, Dua swapped her slinky all-in-ones for a bespoke look by Coperni.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalisto
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Sasha Banks
urbanbellemag.com

Walt Reacts to Ceaser Being Fired from ‘Black Ink Crew’

Ceaser has been fired from “Black Ink Crew” after a video upsets fans. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is a hot topic on social media currently. A video of a man allegedly abusing a dog went viral. And Blogger Gossip of the City claimed that the man in the video is allegedly Ceaser. This immediately resulted in backlash from fans. Some even called for the show to be canceled while others demanded that Ceaser be fired from the show. Interestingly enough, Donna went all the way off on Ceaser on her Instagram account. She said that she believed it when Ceaser’s daughter Cheyenne accused him of beating on her. And Donna strongly believed that it is Ceaser in the video. So she called for VH1 to fire him from the show.
TV SERIES
Vogue

Kendall’s Boxer Shorts Say Summer Is Here

It’s officially summer, so it’s time to get those pins out. And one leg-focused trend that’s emerged from the spring/summer 2022 shows is the haute spin on humble boxer shorts (courtesy of Dior, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, and Valentino, to name a few). Some might consider the piece more appropriate for lounging at home, but lately, the It-girls have confirmed that boxers are perfect for breezing your way through a day of sweltering heat. Kendall Jenner’s latest ensemble serves to underline the point.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Video Shows Crowd Leaving ASAP Rocky Performance After He Showed Up So Late He Became the Headliner

A$AP Rocky recently showed up so late for a performance in Manchester, U.K. that he ended up going on after the show's headliner, Red Hot Chili Peppers. For the month of June, A$AP Rocky has been on tour with the Peppers in Europe, performing five dates on the famed rock band's Global Tour. However, during the show at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday (June 22), the Harlem, N.Y. rapper reportedly arrived so late he became the headliner by default. During the show, an announcement was shown that read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, A$AP Rocky will now play immediately after Red Hot Chili Peppers."
MUSIC
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Outfit Goes Viral: Tennis World Reacts

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard went viral for her outfit on Instagram earlier this week. Bouchard, who's making her way back from injury, is still managing to have some fun off the court. The tennis star shared a photo of her viral outfit on social media earlier this week. Tennis...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Star#Boss#Wwe Raw#Qreate Coffee Studio#Mercedes#Wrestling Inc#Wrestlevotes
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NBA Draft

The mother of top NBA Draft prospect Dyson Daniels went viral on ESPN on Thursday night. Daniels, who went No. 8 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans, was accompanied at the NBA Draft by his mom and dad. Social media took a liking to Daniels' mother, Brikitta Kool-Daniels, who stole...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Scarface Game Footage Leaks Online

Gameplay for a canceled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours, a game from the PS2 era that essentially served as a non-canonical sequel to the film has surfaced online. Scarface: The World is Yours was a game from Radical Entertainment that largely tried to capitalize on the hype train of open-world crime games inspired by GTA. The game picked up where the Scarface film left off, except changed the ending to show Tony surviving the onslaught he's faced with in the movie. This allowed Tony to go and reclaim his empire and continue living as a criminal mastermind and open the world up for a new, original story that gamers could enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Interim AEW World Champion Crowned at AEW Forbidden Door

Jon Moxley won the interim AEW World Championship at Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, taking down Hiroshi Tanahashi in a bloody main event. The finale saw Moxley counter Tanahashi's High Fly Flow into a Bully Choke, nearly choke him out with a rear-naked choke before planting him with a Paradigm Shift for the victory.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
HipHopDX.com

Former Bad Boy Rapper Shyne Shows Up For Rare Performance Alongside Diddy At 2022 BET Awards

Los Angeles, CA – Diddy was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26). While special guests such as Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim and Jodeci were pretty much expected to show up as part of the tribute to the Bad Boy Records CEO, when Shyne sauntered onstage to join Diddy for a few bars, it was surprising to some.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Upsets galore: Several heavy favorites fall at 2022 Professional Fighters League 5

The Professional Fighters League post-season is set at heavyweight, lightweight and featherweight after 2022 PFL 5. In the headliner, Matheus Scheffel (16-8, 1-1 PFL) upset 2021 PFL champion Bruno Cappelozza (15-6, 5-1 PFL) in a heavyweight clash. Scheffel took the initiative early in Round 1 and scored with crisp punches. Cappelozza took a few good shots on the chin and had to back down to weather the storm. Scheffel looked fresher in the second stanza as he moved inside and outside his foe's guard with quick punches. When Cappelozza attempted to move the action to the canvas, "Buffa" stuffed his initiative. Cappelozza found his pace and distance in the third period, stinging his adversary and making him miss most of his power punches. Ultimately, it turned out that Cappelozza's late resurgence wasn't enough. When time had expired, the cageside judges rewarded Scheffel with three 29-28 scorecards and a unanimous decision victory.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Tyson Fury agrees to seven-figure bet with Jake Paul: ‘You will need that $1 million for dental work’

Tyson Fury has agreed to sweeten the pot for his brother Tommy’s boxing bout against Jake Paul on Aug. 6, 2022. Paul and Fury were going back-and-forth regarding a big money bet on the results of the fight. Fury initially proposed $100,000. Paul countered with $3 million. Now, Tyson Fury has agreed to put up $1 million ... if “The Problem Child” has the money available to put into escrow.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Twitter loses it after Claudio Castagnoli, formerly Cesaro, is revealed as Zack Sabre Jr’s opponent at Forbidden Door

Bryan Danielson’s handpicked opponent to take on Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door was none other than Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE. At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Bryan Danielson was scheduled to take on Zack Sabre Jr. in a battle to see who was the best technical wrestler in the world. Unfortunately, Danielson revealed that he is not cleared to compete for the event. But, he did announce that he will handpick his replacement to not only take on Sabre at the pay-per-view, but join the Blackpool Combat Club stable and participate in the Blood and Guts cage match on the June 29 episode of AEW Dynamite.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP And Jake Roberts Choose Their Mt. Rushmores Of Tag Teams

Tag Team Wrestling has been a staple of the professional wrestling business for decades upon decades. During their podcast, “DDP Snake Pit”, WWE Hall of Famer DDP revealed who he believes is on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling tag teams. “Arn & Tully,” DDP says. “I love...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy