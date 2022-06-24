Sasha Banks Shows Off New Look In Photo With Released WWE Star

Ceaser has been fired from “Black Ink Crew” after a video upsets fans. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is a hot topic on social media currently. A video of a man allegedly abusing a dog went viral. And Blogger Gossip of the City claimed that the man in the video is allegedly Ceaser. This immediately resulted in backlash from fans. Some even called for the show to be canceled while others demanded that Ceaser be fired from the show. Interestingly enough, Donna went all the way off on Ceaser on her Instagram account. She said that she believed it when Ceaser’s daughter Cheyenne accused him of beating on her. And Donna strongly believed that it is Ceaser in the video. So she called for VH1 to fire him from the show.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO