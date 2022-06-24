The 10 Things That Inspired Kate Berlant And John Early

A big part of succeeding in comedy is finding your voice, and arguably no funny duo working today has been able to establish a more distinct one than Kate Berlant and John Early. For nearly a decade, these comedy soulmates have been making hysterical videos in an entire league of their own .

The duo clearly loves finding humor in uncomfortable situations, but never in a way that feels mean-spirited or cruel. Instead, they seem to be inviting us all to laugh along at the neurotic and petty impulses that we all pretend don't inform our every decision. After all, if we're all desperate for love and acceptance, is it really that embarrassing?

Whether they are discussing their shared love for Paris or wasting their entire five-minute set on The Tonight Show praising each other, the two can find the laugh hiding in almost any situation. And in their newest comedy special, Would It Kill You to Laugh? , streaming now on Peacock , Berlant and Early prove that nobody is making anything quite like them.

So I wanted to know: What do two of the most creative minds in comedy consider their inspirations? Berlant and Early spoke with BuzzFeed about a few of the movies, shows, and internet videos that helped shape their voices as comedians.