ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

You'll be 'amazed at the amount of stuff' this dryer vent brush grabs — and it's down to $20

By Rachel Roszmann
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to save money on your utility bills (and who doesn't), here's a suggestion you probably haven't considered: cleaning the vent to your clothes dryer. It’s one of those home-maintenance chores that’s easy to forget about until your laundry starts coming out of the dryer...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See a Wooden Table with a Circular Metal Indent, It’s Probably a Hatch Door Table

If you’ve ever wandered around a maritime town’s antique shops or stayed in a nautical-themed beach house, you’ve probably encountered a table that has circular metal indents in the corners. These rustic pieces transform the feel of a room, whether they’re used as dining tables, kitchen islands, desks or coffee tables. It’s a way to bring subtle nautical vibes into the decor, and the reclaimed wood has plenty of antique charm.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#4k Tv#Samsung Tv#Clothing Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Walmart Has a New Way to Take Down Amazon

Being big comes with its own set of problems and few companies are bigger than Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report. The world's largest retailer by revenue, the company employs roughly 2.3 million people worldwide. The retailer has 10,585 stores. Having that many stores and managing that many employees, Walmart is feeling the sting of the labor shortage.
RETAIL
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Tony Stark Would Approve Of Walmart's New Fast-Food Partnership

While many shoppers head to Walmart for great values up and down the aisles, there is a new flavor that will tempt people to take a taste. At some Walmart locations, the larger stores offered a fast food restaurant option right as guests entered. Although many of the McDonald's Walmart franchises closed due to declining sales over the past couple of years, other brands are looking to turn the lights on and fire up the grill. The opportunity to snatch an open space with a steady stream of customers is too good to dismiss.
BUSINESS
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

The air fryer does it again! Just when I think I can’t love this countertop powerhouse any more, I try a new recipe that just amazes me. And simply put, air fryer corn on the cob absolutely floored me. You don’t need to wait for a pot of water to boil or the grill to heat up because the air-fried results are the best of both of those worlds: the most tender-crisp kernels, plus some browned kernels and very lightly charred edges. Of all the ways to cook corn on the cob, the air fryer is my new favorite.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy