Top 6 Things to do this Weekend in Indianapolis | June 24 – 26

If the Indianapolis 500 is the only thing you associate with Indiana’s capital, you’re in for a treat. Indy has been a city on the move ever since it hosted the Super Bowl in 2012 with a recently developed bike path providing recreation through the city’s center and designated cultural districts where cafes, breweries, and other attractions have been springing up. And while you might not think eating vegan in the heart of the Midwest is easy, given that Indiana’s signature dish is the pork tenderloin, you don’t have to look far for vegan eats in Indy. Ready to start those vegan engines? Here are 10 eateries that should be on your agenda.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO