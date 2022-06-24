ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Top 6 Things to do this Weekend in Indianapolis | June 24 – 26

By Indy's Child
indyschild.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort on ideas for things to do with the...

indyschild.com

Comments / 0

 

indyschild.com

4th of July Celebrations and Festivals in Indianapolis

It’s hard to believe that the 4th of July is only one week away! It’s time to break out the red, white, and blue attire and take your family to one of these star-spangled events. We’ve already covered all the amazing places to watch fireworks around Indianapolis. Below...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lonelyplanet.com

From summertime concerts to museums in winter, here are the best times to visit Indianapolis

From breweries to sporting events, great food to holiday festivities, Indianapolis has something to offer visitors every month of the year © f11photo / Shutterstock. Set between Chicago and Cleveland, Detroit and Nashville, Indianapolis makes a perfect weekend getaway for anyone traveling through the Midwest. Indiana's state capital is home to craft breweries, award-winning restaurants and nearly a dozen sports teams. The best time to visit depends on what strikes your fancy: sports, food or outdoor recreation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Around the Table: Restaurant openings, closings in Indy, Carmel, Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always knows what’s happening in Central Indiana’s restaurant scene, so she stops by each Monday to fill us in. She has one closing to report this week: ND Street Bar at 46th and College in SoBro. The restaurant from entrepreneur Kimbal Musk just recently changed its name from Next Door.
FISHERS, IN
thebeet.com

The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan in Indianapolis, Indiana

If the Indianapolis 500 is the only thing you associate with Indiana’s capital, you’re in for a treat. Indy has been a city on the move ever since it hosted the Super Bowl in 2012 with a recently developed bike path providing recreation through the city’s center and designated cultural districts where cafes, breweries, and other attractions have been springing up. And while you might not think eating vegan in the heart of the Midwest is easy, given that Indiana’s signature dish is the pork tenderloin, you don’t have to look far for vegan eats in Indy. Ready to start those vegan engines? Here are 10 eateries that should be on your agenda.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indian Market, Festival returns to the Eiteljorg

INDIANAPOLIS — Over a hundred Native American artists came to downtown Indianapolis this week to take part in the Eiteljorg Museum’s 30th annual Indian Market and Festival. This year marks the first time the market is in person since 2019 after organizers had to move the event online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 140 artists […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
Current Publishing

Noel’s angel prints to benefit memorial

Zionsville artist Nancy Noel devoted her life to art and trying to make an impact in children’s lives. Sons Michael and Alex Noel Kosene are committed to honor their late mother by continuing that mission. Noel died in August 2020 after a battle with cancer. Michael, an Indianapolis resident,...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Tradition continues for Indy doughnut staple

In March, Long’s Bakery on the near west side of Indianapolis was named to Thrillist’s list of “The 32 Best Donut Shops in America.” The Indy staple has been a must-stop for locals and out-of-towners alike for over six decades. The third generation of the Long family is currently operating the bakery, and pretty soon, the next generation will take over.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis. Bustamante’s body […]
HOLTON, IN
Current Publishing

Cardiologist’s medical mystery set for The Cat

For Dr. Louis Janeira, the adage of writing what you know best rings true. The Carmel cardiologist frequently has a medical undertone in his books and plays. “The Ambush” is no exception. His medical murder mystery play is set for performances July 1-3 and 8-10 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel.
CARMEL, IN
Abby Joseph

3 Fabulous Places to Visit in Indiana

Situated in the heart of the Midwest, Indiana offers visitors a chance to experience a diverse range of activities and attractions. From its bustling cities to its picturesque countryside, Indiana has something to offer everyone.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Body of Indianapolis man recovered from pond after kayaking accident

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – An investigation is underway after an Indianapolis man’s body was recovered from a private pond in Ripley County over the weekend. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in Holton around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Investigators learned a kayaker fell […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN

