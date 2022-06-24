ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The 400 Most Surprising Baby Name Meanings

 3 days ago

Choosing a name for your baby boy or girl is an exciting task, if a high pressure one. Names carry meaning, many of them obscured by time, and before your child’s specific personality and life story fill out the baby name you’ve given them, the baby name’s meaning carries most of...

Fatherly

251 Sweet Southern Baby Names for Boys and Girls

It may be more widely recognized for its music, food, and hospitality, but the American South has a lesser-known talent for producing beautiful, badass baby names. In the south, girl names and boy names alike evoke grace and tradition. The South’s baby names can range from classic and charming to eclectic and country, but all Southern names are fit for a badass cowboy or cowgirl. For parents in search of a baby name that neither blends in with the crowd nor warrants teasing, Southern baby names, which strike the perfect balance between classic and country, are the way to go. Plus, they have a way of rolling off the tongue beautifully — go ahead and say Harper, Dawson, or Everleigh aloud. Like a breeze rolling through the treetops in Savannah, isn’t it? Whether you’re in need of great names for boys or girls, the South delivers.
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
wmagazine.com

Angelina Jolie and Her Daughter Zahara Hit Up Zara in Rome

Picture this: You’re at Zara, combing the racks for an expert knockoff of the designer piece you haven’t been able to stop thinking about since it went down the runway. Then, you look up and see that the person who’s been doing the same thing next to you is none other than Angelina Jolie. If you’re skeptical that such an event could ever unfold, well, too bad you weren’t among those shopping at the brand’s Rome outpost this past weekend. It was one of several stops on the 47-year-old Academy Award winner’s day of shopping with her 17-year-old daughter Zahara. They would have looked just like regular customers if it weren’t for Jolie’s quilted bag with a huge YSL logo.
Fatherly

139 Corny Jokes to Tell to Kids You Love

Nothing lightens the mood like the ridiculousness of a funny joke or riddling off a reserve of cheesy quips. For kids, it can definitely be a reprieve from long days cooped up at home, frustrating school days, or conflict between siblings. With older kids, it’s always a toss-up whether corny jokes will elicit a laugh or an eye-roll, and what works one day might be deemed uncool the next. But honestly, an eye-roll from a teenager is a victory in and of itself. This list of funny dad jokes has something for everyone, from animal jokes to food jokes, math jokes, and Star Wars jokes. (Everyone who likes funny jokes, that is.) And although these funnies might annoy your spouse (and any other adults nearby), they’ll make any kid laugh. So, whatever works, right?
Fatherly

71 Brain Teasers for Adults and Kids

Riddle me this: Why do kids love brain teasers? Answer: They supply hours of free entertainment that challenge us to think outside the box. They also provide a healthy dose of humility when one is finally told the (so obvious!) answer. But brain teasers are the most fun when you — the parent — are asking them. Riddles and brain teasers allow you to feel much smarter than you really are. As your kid tries to come up with an answer, their brains will crackle with energy and smarts, which we can all agree is a great way to pass the time.
Fatherly

91 Great Clean Jokes for Funny People Who Don’t Swear

Good clean jokes — jokes that are genuinely funny but perfectly appropriate — are hard to come by. R-rated humor is easy, but making people laugh without invoking adult-only language is a real, rare talent that can elicit the funniest material. Working that much harder for the reward makes the giggles you get that much more gratifying, anyway. And a wholesome joke provides a chance for people of all ages to laugh hard together.
Fatherly

12 Thoughtful Texts to Send a Stressed Out Partner

If you’ve been in a relationship long enough, we’re guessing you have a bunch of go-to tactics to bust out when your partner is feeling stressed or burnt out. Maybe you take the kids on a neighborhood adventure so they can have a few hours of alone time. Maybe you plan a romantic date night. Maybe you massage their neck as they stare at that reality TV show about super yachts.
Fatherly

The 51 Best Kids’ Songs Almost Any Parent Can Sing

The family armed with an arsenal of catchy, classic kids’ songs need not fear the long road trip or interminable snow day. Singing songs with your kids is a great way keep the family entertained, whether or not it actually sounds good. The best kids’ songs are the ones parents and kids can both sing easily even if no one in the family has the talent to turn it into anything other than a hobby. Songs that aren’t annoying are also a plus (though a rarity when it comes to children’s music).
Fatherly

117 of The Very Best Dad Jokes

Dad jokes are more than funny jokes that happen to be told by dads. They walk a razor-thin line between wit and dumb humor, equal parts cheesy and hilarious. A great dad joke is almost always a variation on the pun — a punchline that’s both super ridiculous and cerebrally obscure. It challenges your brain and leaves you laughing in disbelief. And although dad jokes may be fearlessly corny, that doesn’t mean they can’t be hilarious. Here are some of the best dad jokes around to help you get everyone laughing. Or groaning, which isn’t necessarily au unfavorable reaction to dad jokes.
Fatherly

11 Best Hand Clapping Games for Kids (With Video and Lyrics)

From the moment a kid can press their hands to your hands, hand-clapping games are going to become a thing. Parents might think they have all the best and most common hand-clapping games and hand-clapping songs memorized, but the truth is, not every hand-clapping game is intuitive or easy. From...
Fatherly

What Is the Male Version of a Karen?

It all started with BBQ Becky. But before she was re-birthed as a Karen, and before we all asked, “what is a Karen,” before she dripped in the amniotic fluid of internet shorthand, her name was Jennifer Schulte and she was a middle-aged white woman who called the police to report that a Black family was using a charcoal grill in a park where open fires were not allowed. Schulte dialed 911 several times over the course of a few hours, not because she was in any danger but because the family was doing something that she didn’t like (open fires turned out to be permitted, as though that matters). She wielded her whiteness like a buzzsaw.
Fatherly

12 Texts to Send Your Partner After a Big Fight

So, you had a big fight. One thing led to another. Voices were raised and sharp words exchanged. Whatever happened, happened. You can’t go back now. What you can do, however, is cool off, consider the events that took place, and get to work on repairing the rift between you and your partner. Given what took place, you may or may not think an apology is warranted. Fine. But opening up the lines of communication is important. Sometimes, the best thing you can do after a fight is send a text. The right text, that is.
Fatherly

39 Inspirational Dr. Seuss Quotes for Every Occasion

It goes without saying that Dr. Seuss and his genius nonsensical books have magic to them. In all his wonderful weirdness, the acclaimed children’s author puts forth wisdom that rivals Confucius and puts Socrates to shame, all while making up words and warping the rules of grammar to fit his needs. From “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham” to “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” and “The Lorax,” Dr. Seuss’s books offer children unparalleled lessons on self-acceptance, love, and positivity.
Fatherly

9 Birth Videos That Offer An Uncensored Look At Delivering a Baby

Most people see a live childbirth video two times in their life: once during sexual health class in middle school, and another time when they’re a soon-to-be parent themself. Two very different viewing experiences. While you may have shielded your eyes in naïve embarrassment or horror when you were a mere tween, you most likely have your eyes dutifully glued to the screen if you’re expecting to pop out your own baby in the coming weeks. Either way, birth videos should be required viewing for parents-to-be. And not just a video of the birth you plan to have — whether it’s a C-section, vaginal birth, unmedicated birth, or home birth — but also the one that may unfold if plans need to change, which they often do. Viewing a string of childbirth videos is certainly not the same as a casual Netflix binge. But doing so will educate you about various procedures that could come into play and help you feel as well-prepared as possible going in, so you can be there for your partner.
Fatherly

The 125 Funniest Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids

Knock-knock jokes are famous for their repetitive and universally recognized format. They’ve earned somewhat of a bad rap, as the least funny knock-knock jokes tend to be the most famous. But the best knock-knock jokes for kids and adults are not only tolerable but genuinely funny and very silly. They may come in corny packaging, but they bring laughter anyway (and maybe some grumbling.) Knock-knock jokes may rank one step below baby drum sets and just above the baby shark song in terms of their ability to annoy parents. But that’s kind of the point. Knock-knock jokes welcome corniness and their subsequent eye rolls with welcoming arms.
