Read full article on original website
Related
algonaradio.com
Riley Scharper – Adel formerly Forest City
Funeral Service for 28 year old Riley Scharper, of Adel and formerly Forest City, will be held Saturday, at 11am, at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Visitation is Friday, from 4-7pm, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home and Crematory in Adel.
algonaradio.com
Weather Related Announcements 1-18-2023
City of Wesley, snow emergency is in effect until noon on Thursday. City of Titonka, snow emergency effective from Midnight, Wednesday until 6PM Thursday. Garbage will be picked up on Thursday. City of Algona, snow emergency is in effect through noon on Friday, Jan. 20th. Municipal Parking Lots, vehicles should...
algonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Burt Man
–A Burt man was taken into custody over the weekend on an outstanding weapons charge in Kossuth County. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Jerry Dale Lain was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Algona just after 9AM on Saturday. Online court records show a...
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Facing Assault Charge
–An Algona man is facing an assault charge following an alleged incident earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a call just after 10:30 PM on Monday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 19-year-old Joshua Heuton on a charge of Assault, a simple misdemeanor.
Comments / 0