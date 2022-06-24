ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Millions face famine in South Sudan as war in Ukraine impacts countries beyond Europe

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlooding and famine already had millions...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian lawmaker names first city Russia will strike if World War III begins

Last week, a Russian lawmaker who is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin named the first city Russia will target if war breaks out between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO): London, England. During an appearance on the Russian state television “Vremya Pakazhet” (Time Will Tell) on...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debora Patta
CBS News

Havana Syndrome: High-level national security officials stricken with unexplained illness on White House grounds

Since 2016, U.S. government officials overseas and their families have reported sudden, unexplained, brain injuries with symptoms of vertigo, confusion and memory loss. The CIA, FBI and State Department are investigating a theory that some of these officials were injured by an unseen weapon. Who might be targeting Americans and why are unknown. Incidents have been reported in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, but, as we first told you in February, our reporting has found senior national security officials who say they were stricken in Washington and on the grounds of the White House. The former officials you are about to meet are revealing their experiences for the first time. They were responsible for helping to manage threats to national security.
POTUS
CBS News

CBS News poll: Half say Trump tried to stay in office through illegal means, should be charged with crimes

Most Americans continue to feel U.S. democracy is threatened, and the Jan. 6 hearings offer a window into their different reasons why. From what they've seen of the hearings thus far, half the country thinks former President Donald Trump planned to remain in office through unconstitutional and illegal activities. Half think that he should, in turn, be charged with crimes, and that the attack on the Capitol was an "insurrection."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Sudan#Europe#Ukraine#War#Cbs News
CBS News

22-year-old woman dies scaling highly active, off-limits volcano in Mexico

A woman mountain climber in Mexico died and a climbing companion was injured when they scaled the highly active, off-limits peak of the Popocatepetl volcano. Mexico's volunteer Mountain Rescue and Assistance Brigade confirmed Friday that the climbers fell into a gully about 1,000 feet from the volcano's crater, suggesting they had reached the crater or near it.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

The youngest victims of "Havana Syndrome"

A constellation of unexplained neurological symptoms commonly known as "Havana Syndrome" has plagued U.S. diplomats stationed abroad since 2016. But U.S. officials are not the only ones who have reported trouble with speech, balance, and eyesight; some of their children have as well. 60 Minutes has found more than 20...
HEALTH
CBS News

Russia claims new ground in Ukraine, hits Kyiv as U.S. and G7 bolster support, but not fast enough for Zelenskyy

Elmau Castle, Germany and Kyiv, Ukraine — Senior Biden administration officials have confirmed to CBS News that the White House is planning to announce this week the purchase of an advanced medium- to long-range surface-to-air missile defense system for Ukraine. CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe said Washington was expected to promise more artillery shells and radar systems, too, as it tries to meet the urgent requests coming from Ukraine's leaders.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
CBS News

House passes resolution demanding Russia release Brittney Griner

The U.S. House on Friday approved a bipartisan resolution calling for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February. The resolution, introduced by Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton, calls on Russia to "immediately release" the 31-year-old Griner, and asks U.S. officials to "raise the case" of Griner's release when communicating with Russia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Russia launches missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east

Russian forces were seeking to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, pressing their momentum after taking full control Saturday of the charred ruins of Sievierodonetsk and the chemical plant where hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians had been holed up. Russia also launched dozens...
MILITARY
CBS News

Woman's gruesome murder and a sheikh blaming the victim reveal Egypt's problem with violence against women

Cairo — One week ago, 21-year-old Nayera Ashraf was about to walk through the gates of her university in Egypt's northern city of Mansoura when a colleague approached her and stabbed her several times. Horrific video of the attack shows her fighting for her life on the ground as bystanders try to help and the assailant waves his knife in their faces before cutting her throat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

AP source: At least 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas. The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio, where the bodies were found Monday. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy