You Can Now Make A Custom 1-Pound Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup In Midtown

By Claire Leaden
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 3 days ago

Though jelly puts up a good fight, nothing quite goes with peanut butter as well as chocolate. And now all those who agree can now enjoy the ultimate PB/chocolate experience in NYC!

Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square just added a Reese’s Stuff Your Cup experience to its location, previously only available in Hershey, PA.

At the super sweet experience, you can select from a variety of tasty mix-ins for your peanut butter cup, from marshmallows to cookie crumbles to even potato chips! A highly-trained “ Reese’s tasteologist” will fold your choices into the true Reese’s peanut butter, and then at last into the chocolate shell.

As of June 13, you’ll even have a chance to get your creation featured on the official menu at both Times Square & Hershey, PA. Just share a photo of your culinary adventure and tag Hershey’s Chocolate World on Instagram @hersheyschocolateworld or Twitter @chocolateworld with the hashtags #StuffYourCupCreation and #Sweepstakes.

The custom, one-pound cup costs $24.95. Find it at Hershey’s Chocolate World at 20 Times Square, 701 7th Ave . Reservations are not required to take part.

Find out more on their website here.

In other news: The First-Ever ‘OREO Café’ Just Opened Right Outside Of NYC

