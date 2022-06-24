ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Secretary urges oil companies to boost supplies

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile road travel costs continue to soar and air travel remains...

www.today.com

Comments / 2

CNBC

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods calls for a higher price on carbon

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods would like the U.S. government to help incentivize some of the clean energy innovations his company is developing, like biofuels and direct air capture of carbon dioxide. In an interview with CNBC's David Faber, the leader of one of the largest oil and gas companies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WEKU

Biden announced a $600 billion global infrastructure program to counter China's clout

President Biden announced on Sunday that the U.S. will mobilize $200 billion dollars of investment in global infrastructure projects in the next five years, as part of an effort by the world's leading democratic economies to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative. The overall investment, including G7 partners and private capital, aims to hit $600 billion over the next five years.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden abuses executive authority to pursue his environmental agenda

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent executive action by President Joe Biden is a massive abuse of power.]. Plagued by inflation , a projected upcoming Republican wave in the midterm elections, and high gas prices , President Joe Biden is desperately seeking a win on clean energy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
natureworldnews.com

As Wind Resources Around the World Declines, Wind Energy From Modern Wind Turbines Starts To Lose Efficiency

A large portion of the sustainable, low-CO2 transformation of the energy industry is due to wind energy. On the other hand, the effectiveness of wind turbines is determined by wind resources that are accessible, as well as their technical specifications. Through research and development efforts targeted at tackling environmental challenges,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Stock Market News: Markets choppy, durable goods jump, oil slips

Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time since 1918. Stephen Moore, visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, argues the economic situation could get worse depending on fiscal and monetary policy moves in the second half of the year. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Posted by FOX Business Team...
STOCKS
HeySoCal

Crude oil price on slippery slide

Crude prices have declined more than 15% off their highs from earlier this month. But as usual, and because of market mechanics, that reduction isn’t being felt at the pumps. The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil — the North American oil benchmark — has fallen from its...
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Biden Gets Tough Over Gas Prices

With Americans complaining about high gas prices, President Joe Biden went on the offensive Wednesday, shaming oil companies, calling out Republicans for claiming production has been thwarted by the administration, and casting the crisis as a test of American patriotism and determination to stop a dictator. Formally announcing a proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Andrei Tapalaga

The World Is Being Forced To Give Up Fossil Fuels

the world is facing is a butterfly effectRatfink1973/Pixabay. The price of gas is arguably at an all-time high worldwide and although the war in Ukraine has a big part to play in this, there are other factors. The problem that the world is facing is a butterfly effect that is still to take place, which not many people are acknowledging.

