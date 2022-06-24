Shark victim who narrowly escaped death says he feels really lucky

Seven people were taking part in a fishing tournament off the coast of Florida when their boat was struck by lightning. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY on the Coast Guard's dramatic response after speaking with two of the passengers on board.June 27, 2022.
A retired retail manager sadly died from one of the worst salmonella infections a consultant had seen in his career after eating four duck eggs bought at a country show. Niptoon Tavakoli, 65, died in hospital two months after he was taken ill in June 2019, an inquest jury heard today.
The bride who died in a golf buggy accident while honeymooning on Hamilton Island has been identified. Marina and Robbie Morgan exchanged vows ten days ago at Doltone House in Sydney before heading north to holiday in Queensland, 9News reports. Mrs Morgan, 29, was in the passenger seat while travelling...
A 21-year-old woman who disappeared in May was found buried in a Missouri barn. Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother, Kathy Wilfong, on May 25 - nearly a week after she last saw her daughter at her Millersville residence on May 19. Jessi allegedly met up with her...
A MYSTERIOUS death investigation was launched after a full odor led cops to plastic bags filled with unidentified remains on a freeway on Friday. According to California Highway Patrol, they received an initial call regarding a bad smell originating from the plastic bags. Homeless men alerted a nearby construction crew...
THE body of a three-year-old girl was found in the trash outside her grandmother’s home after a frantic call to 911, according to police. The girl’s grandmother is being held at the Cleveland County Jail on first-degree murder and child neglect charges. The 911 call came from inside...
Each year, 240 million calls are placed to 911 in the United States. Known as one of the most stressful and traumatic jobs around, 911 operators undergo grueling training programs and work all hours of the day and night for a meager salary. As a society, we rely on them to help us in our time of need.
A 30-year-old mother recently went viral on TikTok for sharing the story behind her incredibly rare type of twins. In the video, which has garnered over 20 million views and 8,000 comments, user @Lex.Ginger plays the “Put a finger down if you ...” challenge to describe how she found out she was pregnant with identical twins who shared the same amniotic sac and placenta — a condition known as monoamniotic twins, or "mono mono" for short. Lex — who didn't want her last name disclosed to protect her and her family's privacy after going viral — shared her story to raise awareness and connect with other mothers trying to navigate their high-risk pregnancies.
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul has been charged with DUI by prosecutors in Napa County after a crash last month. Fox News reported he was being charged after his blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.082 percent - the limit is 0.08. Paul, 82, had been at a dinner party hosted...
NANCY Pelosi's husband was behind the wheel during a severe car crash that resulted in his brother's death more than 60 years before his DUI arrest. Paul Pelosi was 16 years old when he picked up his older brother David to go for a "joy ride" that would end up being his last.
A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
A 5-year-old boy in Texas died Monday after being left in a sweltering car for several hours as the child’s family prepared for his sibling’s birthday party, authorities said. The boy, who was not identified, was in the car for two or three hours and pronounced dead at...
A Florida lawyer has been jailed for five years for conning a 108 year-old client out of $3 million - with his victim dying just days before he was brought to justice. Matthew Roby was handed the sentence as part of a plea deal reached in Orlando, Florida, Friday. Sadly,...
Tyler Sanders, an actor who starred and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his role on the Amazon Prime series Just Add Magic: Mystery City, died at the age of 18 on Thursday. The 911 Lone Star performer was found at home in Los Angeles but the cause of...
A NEWLYWED bride has died on her honeymoon in a horror golf buggy accident. Marina Morgan, 29, and her new husband Robbie were on a dream holiday when their buggy overturned while trying to do a U-turn on June 20. Mr Morgan, who was driving, was uninjured but his new...
If you want to raise animals, you should have the ability to provide with a enjoyable life; however, if you are not able to do so, you should appropriately relinquish them. Just how can dog owners discard their pets in such a callous manner?!. This story has to do with...
A Connecticut couple with a newborn was shot dead on Father’s Day in a “minor personal dispute” between neighbors over a dog, police say. Christina Dang, 27, and Chase Garrett, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in a Hartford driveway. A third victim, a woman who police say lived at the same address as the couple, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Her identity has not yet been released.
A HEARTBROKEN mum has shared the tragic moment she realised her six-year-old son was dead after he went quiet following a horror car smash. Klara Donovan said her "everything just stopped" moments before her son Jackson died in a tragic car accident as she picked him up from school. The...
