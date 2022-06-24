Shark victim who narrowly escaped death says he feels really lucky

A 30-year-old mother recently went viral on TikTok for sharing the story behind her incredibly rare type of twins. In the video, which has garnered over 20 million views and 8,000 comments, user @Lex.Ginger plays the “Put a finger down if you ...” challenge to describe how she found out she was pregnant with identical twins who shared the same amniotic sac and placenta — a condition known as monoamniotic twins, or "mono mono" for short. Lex — who didn't want her last name disclosed to protect her and her family's privacy after going viral — shared her story to raise awareness and connect with other mothers trying to navigate their high-risk pregnancies.

