California State

Shark victim who narrowly escaped death says he feels really lucky

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article62-year-old swimmer Steve Bruemmer narrowly escaped death after...

www.today.com

TODAY.com

Video captures dramatic moment boat is struck by lightning

Seven people were taking part in a fishing tournament off the coast of Florida when their boat was struck by lightning. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY on the Coast Guard's dramatic response after speaking with two of the passengers on board.June 27, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
California State
TODAY.com

Mom's story of how she found out she was having the rarest type of twins goes viral

A 30-year-old mother recently went viral on TikTok for sharing the story behind her incredibly rare type of twins. In the video, which has garnered over 20 million views and 8,000 comments, user @Lex.Ginger plays the “Put a finger down if you ...” challenge to describe how she found out she was pregnant with identical twins who shared the same amniotic sac and placenta — a condition known as monoamniotic twins, or "mono mono" for short. Lex — who didn't want her last name disclosed to protect her and her family's privacy after going viral — shared her story to raise awareness and connect with other mothers trying to navigate their high-risk pregnancies.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kerry Sanders
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Swimming#Nbc#Accident
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Parents of 4-Month-Old Baby Shot Dead in Feud Over Dog

A Connecticut couple with a newborn was shot dead on Father’s Day in a “minor personal dispute” between neighbors over a dog, police say. Christina Dang, 27, and Chase Garrett, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in a Hartford driveway. A third victim, a woman who police say lived at the same address as the couple, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Her identity has not yet been released.
CONNECTICUT STATE

