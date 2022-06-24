ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter To The Editor: Isle Of Palms Trash Vote

Thumbs up to IOP council members Katie Miars, Jimmy Ward and Scott Pierce for opposing the motion to suspend existing laws and allow the continued trashing of our island with harmful plastics, Styrofoam, glass beer bottles, dirty baby diapers, cigarette butts, etc. Thumbs down to the other six council members who...

