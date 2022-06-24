Letter To The Editor: Isle Of Palms Trash Vote

Imagine this…it’s the 28th of June, and you are witnessing the “celebratory firing of cannon, parades of proud soldiers, flags and banners waving, reverent prayers of thanksgiving, and copious feasting and drinking.” “But, what?” say you. This can’t be the right date. This must be the 4th of July, Independence Day, the day our Republic began its noble experiment! But nay, my friend. I have the date right. It is indeed the 28th of June… and the year is 1777! Thus starts the description of what we now call Carolina Day as told by one of our favorite historians, Dr. Nic Butler, in one of his excellent episodes of the Charleston Time Machine (ccpl.org/Charlestontime-machine). Dr. Butler goes on to say, “Throughout the town and country, citizens raised their glasses in honor of the brave men who lost their lives on the 28th of June, to the gallant Sgt. William Jasper, and of course to Col. William Moultrie. It was likely the most ostentatious public celebration in the century-long history of South Carolina, and it set the bar for similar observances of the anniversary for all future generations.” [Italics are mine.] I highly recommend the rest of this CTM episode as Nic traces the fascinating history of the name change for this date, from simply “the 28th of June” to “Palmetto Day,” and finally to the current “Carolina Day.” So why all the hoopla? Firmly believing that there are many citizens, newcomers and long-time residents alike, as well as many of our young folks who don’t know the story, let me try to boil it down for you. By late 1775, the last Royal Governor of South Carolina, Lord William Campbell, had been run out of Charles Town by local patriots. At the same time, an immense fleet of warships and transports loaded with troops was being formed by the British across the Atlantic.

