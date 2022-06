Summer travel is already in full swing and Independence Day will be no exception as AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend (June 30 – July 4). This is an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019. The biggest surprise – car travel – will set a new record despite historically high gas prices with 42 million people hitting the road. Almost 1.37 million from Massachusetts will travel, more than 1.2 million by car, both higher than a year ago.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO