ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

U.S. Cancer Survivors Now Number 18 Million

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7z3e_0gL1NRzk00

FRIDAY, June 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 18 million Americans have now survived cancer, a new report shows.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) and the U.S. National Cancer Institute collaborated on the report to estimate cancer prevalence and help public health officials better serve survivors.

"As the population of cancer survivors continues to grow and age, there is an increased need for guidance for health professionals, caregivers and patients on how to manage late and long-term effects of cancer and its treatment, maintain healthy behaviors and limit financial toxicity," noted study author Kimberly Miller. She is a scientist for surveillance and health equity science at the ACS, and spoke in a cancer society news release.

According to the report, about 8.3 million males and 9.7 million females with a history of cancer were living in the United States as of Jan. 1, about 67% of them aged 65 and older.

The most prevalent type of cancer in men was prostate, with more than 3.5 million cases, melanoma skin cancer with over 760,000 and colorectal at 726,000. For women, the most prevalent was breast cancer with more than 4 million cases, uterine cancer at over 891,000 and thyroid at nearly 824,000.

More than half of the individuals counted as survivors had been diagnosed within the past 10 years.

The research team found evidence of increased uptake of recent treatment advances, including receipt of immunotherapy for stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer, which increased from 12% in 2016 to 33% in 2018.

The investigators also found substantial racial disparities in treatment and survival for common cancers.

Surgeries were substantially lower among Black patients than white patients with non-small cell lung cancer, at 49% compared to 55% for stages 1 to 2 and 16% compared to 22% for stage 3.

Treatment of rectal cancer had one of the largest disparities. Only 41% of Black patients with stage 1 disease receive proctectomy or proctocolectomy compared to 66% of white patients, according to the report.

Later-stage diagnosis of cancers in Black people exacerbated the treatment disparities. Among the largest of these was in uterine cancer , where 59% of Black patients diagnosed were at stage I disease compared to 73% of white patients.

"We are encouraged by a growing number of tools to assist patients, caregivers and clinicians in navigating the various phases of cancer survivorship," Miller said.

For example, the ACS has developed guidelines for post-treatment care, nutrition and physical activity among survivors.

"However, more evidence-based strategies and equitable access to available resources are needed to mitigate disparities for communities of color," Miller stressed.

The increasing number of cancer survivors is partly a reflection of population growth, and so the number on its own cannot be used to measure progress against cancer. These estimates were based on observed population-based data through 2018.

The report was published online June 23 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians .

More information

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more on cancer survival .

SOURCE: American Cancer Society, news release, June 23, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#Healthday#Americans#Acs
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy