College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

By College Football HQ Staff
 1 day ago

We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind few weeks that saw a series of bombshell commitments.

Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he'll attend Texas.

Ohio State made serious headway, too, after signing three Top 100 wide receivers in a matter of days, including two 5-star commits in the span of 48 hours, a string of announcements that seriously boosted the profile of Buckeyes receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Where do things stand in the 2023 recruiting race right now?

College football recruiting rankings for 2023

Alabama is inching up the college football recruiting rankings

According to On3 Sports Consensus Team Rankings

10. Tennessee. A newcomer into the top 10 after Josh Heupel and the Vols earned the pledge of 5-star edge rusher Chandavian Bradley, the No. 1 prospect from Missouri, the No. 6 ranked player at the position, and a top 40 player nationally. A solid pickup alongside 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

9. LSU. Brian Kelly secured his most important addition yet when he signed 5-star receiver Jalen Brown, the No. 3 player nationally at the position. LSU also inked a trio of blue-chip edge rushers from north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Jaxon Howard, Dashawn Womack, and Joshua Mickens, all in a three-day span.

8. Penn State. James Franklin continues to draw talent from the East Coast, including a pair of 4-star offensive linemen, Alex Birchmeier and Jven Williams, the No. 1 and No. 3 blockers in the nation, respectively, in addition to Alabama-based edge rusher Tommarion Parker, another Top 100 player, all good for a No. 2 ranking in the Big Ten.

7. Miami. A great start for first-year coach Mario Cristobal, who signed 5-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and 5-star edge rusher Jared Wayne in the first week of July. That's after earning the pledge of No. 7 quarterback Jalen Rashada as a vital offensive piece to pair with 4-stars in receiver Nathaniel Joseph and tight end Riley Williams.

6. Clemson. Dabo Swinney secured his most important prospect yet when 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods picked the Tigers over in-state Alabama, a major pickup alongside 4-star Birmingham quarterback Christopher Vizzina, the No. 5 passer in this class. That's in addition to nine plush recruits in about a week's time: No. 6 edge rusher Vic Burley, linebacker Jamal Anderson, OL Ian Reed, tight end Olsen Henry, receiver Noble Johnson, corner Avieon Terrell, and edge David Ojiegbe.

5. Texas. Earning the pledge of No. 1 player Arch Manning is always good for a boost, and Steve Sarkisian got some more skill commits off the announcement. He already has 4-star wideouts Johntay Cook from DeSoto and Ryan Niblett out of Houston and 4-star DeSoto back Tre Wisner, in addition to a trio of important defensive pieces: 4-stars in safety Derek Williams, backer S'Maje Burrell and safety Jamel Johnson.

4. Georgia. College football's defending national champion sits in second place in the SEC in the middle of July with a 79% blue-chip rating, per On3. 4-stars at corner in AJ Harris, at linebacker in Troy Bowles, at tight end in Pearce Spurlin, and tackle in Bo Hughley are all top 10 players at their positions.

3. Alabama. A pair of 5-star DBs highlight the Crimson Tide's recruiting class, including Jahlil Hurley, the No. 2 corner and third-ranked player from Alabama, and Tony Mitchell, the No. 2 ranked safety and second-best prospect from Alabama. Eli Holstein, the No. 4 player from Louisiana and the nation's eighth-ranked quarterback, also pledged to the Tide after flipping from Texas A&M. 4-star Dylan Lonergan, the No. 9 passer nationally, joins Holstein in a solid quarterback room.

2. Ohio State. A full 95% of OSU's pledges count as blue-chip, including two vital 5-star pickups at receiver in Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss in a span of about 48 hours, combined with four other WR/TE commits that rank in the top 60 nationally, including No. 9 receiver Noah Rogers. The scarlet and gray still dominate the Buckeye State, but its recruiting efforts are more national than ever, with only 33% of this class coming from in-state.

1. Notre Dame. Not a bad start for 1st-year coach Marcus Freeman, whose haul boasts an 95% blue-chip rating, highlighted by 5-star edge Keon Keeley out of Tampa, in addition to two important recent pickups: 4-star OT Charles Jagusah and 4-star cornerback Micah Bell. Top 25 wideout Braylon James signed on, as did No. 11 tight end Cooper Flanagan from California.

Rankings as of July 19: We're still early in the game, so expect a lot of change going forward

( h/t On3 College Football Recruiting Team Rankings )

