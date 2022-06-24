ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angel Fire, NM

Angel Fire (NM) Chief Axed; Accused of Giving Beer to Underage Coworker, Letting Him Drive

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Angel Fire has terminated its fire chief because of allegations he provided an underage coworker with alcohol and then let him drive a fire vehicle. The...

KRQE News 13

Taos man accused of trying to set his place of work on fire

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos man is facing charges after being accused of trying to set a Dominoes, where he worked at, on fire. According to a criminal complaint, fellow employees at Dominoes watched Chase Renfro light a small propane tank on fire and throw it into a garbage can Renfro is also accused of […]
TAOS, NM
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe National Forest to begin selling fuelwood permits June 27

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest will begin selling personal-use fuelwood permits June 27. Permits can be purchased in person at forest headquarters in Santa Fe and at offices in Española, Coyote, and Cuba. The Jemez District will sell permits over the phone. Fuel wood permit sales were delayed this year because of […]
SANTA FE, NM
TAOS, NM
Daniella Cressman

Wildfire Containment Increases, but Rains Continue to Pose Threats in the Land of Enchantment

The fires have wreaked havoc many parts of our state. Now, they are largely contained, but the potential of heavy rainfall still poses threats of flooding. "Cornwell and other fire management officials assigned to the blaze, now 78 percent contained, provided positive news for communities affected by the state’s largest wildfire and the threat of a devastating aftermath — but warned their luck might not hold out much longer. There has been significant debris flow in burned-out flood plains, despite recent downpours." —The New Mexican.
KRQE News 13

More heavy rain, record cool temps Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Keep those umbrellas handy as we continue to see heavy rainfall through the day. Rain totals are stacking up quickly with all the widespread showers and storms this weekend. Santa Fe picked up another 1.50″+ just this weekend alone! Their running tally since last week is approaching 3.5″. This is more than 60% of the total for an average monsoon season. Widespread heavy rain will be in the forecast through Monday as plenty of moisture sticks around the state. Flash flooding has been and continues to be the main threat, especially in the northern mountain zones. Parts of the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains have already picked up 1-3″ of rain with some flooding over the burn scars. Additionally, we’ll see record cool high temperatures Sunday from all the clouds and the moisture in place. Plus, the cold front continues to trek through the western part of our state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cool temps as showers continue this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Well, it was a Sunday to remember as many cities broke records for the coolest June 26th in recorded history. Matter of fact, several cities shattered their old records by more than 5-10° from their previous records. It sure felt more like fall out there with all the clouds and rain, courtesy of a backdoor cold front Saturday. Temperatures were 15-25° below average for the northern half of the state with Albuquerque only reaching into the lower 70s. Las Vegas only topped out in the upper 50s! We’ll see more clouds and showers through overnight with a steadier rain developing after midnight all across central NM. So get ready for one more soaker Monday with well below average temps. Highs will be very similar to Sunday as highs will remain in the lower 70s for the metro and upper 60s for Santa Fe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

