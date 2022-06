Undoubtedly, social media has become an integral part of the business community. Businesses are leveraging the various digital platforms to reach their target market. Social media advertising, mainly influencer marketing, has become a top avenue for introducing new services and products. Brands love working with different personalities whose content aligns with their products or services. This makes it easy for brands to penetrate new markets as the influencers introduce them to their audiences.

