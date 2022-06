A Gainesville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon just east of the city, and police are searching for a suspect. The Georgia State Patrol said Victor Rodriguez, 49, was crossing Thousand Oaks Drive at about 6:30 p.m. A vehicle struck Rodriguez and fled the scene. Rodriguez died from his injuries. GSP said Rodriguez was wearing reflective clothing at the time of the incident.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO